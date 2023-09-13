World-Renowned Grief Expert, Dr. Alan Wolfelt, to Lead Free Seminars About the Complexities of Grief

The events are specifically designed for the public, caregivers, and clergy and will be held at the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens is pleased to announce two upcoming events designed to provide solace, support, and education to those navigating the complexities of grief. The events will be led by renowned grief counselor Dr. Alan Wolfelt, a leading figure in North American death education and grief counseling, whose extensive experience and compassionate approach have touched the lives of countless individuals seeking understanding and healing in times of loss.The first event, Understanding Your Grief: Touchstones for Hope and Healing , will take place on Tuesday, September 26th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. At its very core, the seminar aims to create a safe space for participants who have experienced loss to reflect on their grief journeys, embrace their unique experiences, and learn about the essential "Touchstones" that can provide hope and healing. By acknowledging the impact of loss on lives and understanding the needs that arise from such experiences, attendees will gain insights into the processes of reconciliation and resolution.The agenda highlights for Understanding Your Grief: Touchstones for Hope and Healing will include:• Introduction to the Topic and a Broader Framework for Loss• Understanding the Concept of "Touchstones"• Dispel Misconceptions About Grief• Embrace the Uniqueness of Your Grief• Explore Your Feelings of Loss• Understand the Six Needs of Mourning• Recognize You Are Not Crazy• Nurture Yourself• Reach Out for Help• Seek "Reconciliation," Not "Resolution"“We invite you to join us for this evening of hope and healing, where you can find comfort, understanding, and a renewed sense of connection during times of loss,” states Dr. Wolfelt. “Additionally, if you know anyone who may benefit from this opportunity to embrace hope and healing, please let them know about this program.”The second event, Understanding Grief Overload: Principals and Practices , designed specifically for caregivers, nurses, counselors, psychologists, chaplains, clergy, and other interested healthcare professionals, will take place on Wednesday, September 27th, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This workshop will help members of the caregiving community explore the critically important topic of supporting people that experience grief overload, which occurs when someone experiences too many significant losses all at once or in a relatively short period of time.Of this, Dr. Wolfelt says, “Our human minds and hearts have enough trouble coping with one loss at a time, but when a person has to integrate multiple losses simultaneously, the grief experience has many special features that both need and deserve attention. Through my seminar, I will share lessons I’ve learned when supporting those who have encountered grief overload.”Understanding Grief Overload: Principals and Practices provides a number of strategies to participants, including how to:• Demonstrate sensitivity to the special features of grief overload• Explain the essential ingredients of the grief caregiver• Describe the different forms of grief overload• Understand the various dimensions of response to grief overload• Learn a model to “companion” not “treat” the grief overload survivorAmong the content areas to be explored in this workshop are the following:• Introduction: Acknowledging the Importance of the Topic• Definition of Grief Overload• Essential Ingredients of the Grief Caregiver• Understand the Different Forms of Grief Overload• Acknowledge Grief Overload and COVID-19• Reviewing Potential Dimensions of Response• Introduction to “Companioning” Versus “Treating” Grief Overload• Facilitating Six Central Needs of Mourning• “Reconciliation” Versus “Resolution” of Grief• Warning, Challenge, Reminder, HopeBoth Understanding Your Grief: Touchstones for Hope and Healing and Grief Overload: Principals and Practices will be held at the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens located at 1591 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided.Attendance is open to anyone who is experiencing grief or wishes to support others in their grief journeys. The event is offered free of charge, reflecting Jefferson Memorial’s commitment to fostering healing within the community. Interested individuals can register by calling 205-322-0543 or visiting https://www.jmgardens.com/wolfelt About Dr. Alan WolfeltDr. Alan Wolfelt has been recognized as one of North America’s leading death educators and grief counselors. His books have sold more than a million copies worldwide and have been translated into many languages. Dr. Wolfelt founded the Center for Loss in 1984 to offer education and support both to grievers and bereavement caregivers and is known around the world for his compassionate messages of hope and healing - as well as his companioning philosophy of grief care. He speaks on grief-related topics, offers trainings for caregivers, and has written many bestselling books and other resources on grief for both caregivers and grieving people.Dr. Wolfelt is the author of more than fifty bestselling books on grief and loss, including Understanding Your Grief; Grief One Day at a Time; Loving From the Outside In, Mourning From the Inside Out; The Journey Through Grief; Companioning the Bereaved: A Soulful Guide for Caregivers; Healing a Spouse’s Grieving Heart; Companioning the Grieving Child; Healing a Parent’s Grieving Heart; and Creating Meaningful Funeral Ceremonies.About Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home and GardensJefferson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens, established in 1949, is a local family owned and managed Funeral Home and Cemetery. The organization is dedicated to providing all guest families in the greater Birmingham, Alabama community with the highest level of service within the Funeral and Cemetery professions.