Elton Ilirjani Goes Global on GFC Catwalk with Satomi el beso at New York Fashion Week: The Shows

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elton Ilirjani, international model, activist and philanthropist went global wearing a creation designed by Satomi Tatakura at the Global Fashion Collective (GFC) runway show during New York Fashion Week 2023 at Clinton Mercantile in New York City.

Satomi Tatakura Debuted at the Vancouver Fashion Week in Spring 2023, Satomi el beso received a tremendous roaring ovation and an audience wanting more. The Designer has been primarily creating costumes for T.V. Shows, commercials and live performances for Japanese “idols” or aidoru in Japanese for the last 20 years. Each of Takakura’s costume has an exclusive design, goes through a careful, handworked process and is created with specially chosen materials, including Japanese anime patterns by Japan-based artists.

About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 11 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and runways, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.

About Global Fashion Collective (GFC):
Launched in October 2017, Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform led by a group of dynamic individuals who share the common goal to cultivate an inclusive and diverse fashion industry. After showcasing in Paris, New York and Tokyo, GFC plans to further expand their reach with upcoming shows in London and Milan. For more details see www.globalfashioncollective.com and Satomi Tatakura at www.satomi-elbeso.com.

