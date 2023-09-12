AB415 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-09-12
WISCONSIN, September 12 - An Act to amend 3.002 (2), 5.15 (4) (a) and 5.15 (4) (b); to repeal and recreate subchapter I of chapter 4 [precedes 4.001]; and to create 13.49 of the statutes; Relating to: legislative redistricting. (FE)
Status: A - Calendar
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|9/12/2023 Asm.
|Made a special order of business at 1:01 PM on 9-14-2023 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 17
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|9/12/2023 Asm.
|Introduced by Representatives Oldenburg, Novak, Tranel, Plumer, Mursau and Kitchens
|9/12/2023 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules
|9/12/2023 Asm.
|Made a special order of business at 1:01 PM on 9-14-2023 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 17
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab415