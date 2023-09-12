Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,830 in the last 365 days.

AB415 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-09-12

WISCONSIN, September 12 - An Act to amend 3.002 (2), 5.15 (4) (a) and 5.15 (4) (b); to repeal and recreate subchapter I of chapter 4 [precedes 4.001]; and to create 13.49 of the statutes; Relating to: legislative redistricting. (FE)

Status: A - Calendar

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
9/12/2023 Asm. Made a special order of business at 1:01 PM on 9-14-2023 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 17  

History

Date / House Action Journal
9/12/2023 Asm. Introduced by Representatives Oldenburg, Novak, Tranel, Plumer, Mursau and Kitchens  
9/12/2023 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules  
9/12/2023 Asm. Made a special order of business at 1:01 PM on 9-14-2023 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 17  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab415

You just read:

AB415 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-09-12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more