Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Sports book "Rodeo Queen 101" by Anne T. Reason
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Sports book "Rodeo Queen 101" by Anne T. Reason, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1649083068.
"Reviewed By Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite
Brought up in Arizona, which has the legal bragging rights of having the world's oldest rodeo, Anne T. Reason grew up with a neverending love for the sport. As an adult, with a former saddle bronc rider and wrangler for a husband, her love only blossomed further. In Rodeo Queen 101, Reason gives a step-by-step account of everything rodeo related for future riders to help rodeo queen enthusiasts gain knowledge about one of the most beloved and growing equine sports. Containing excerpts from the various experts in the field of rodeo, including title holders, successful coaches, equine veterinarians, rodeo queen directors, past queens, and judges, this book provides a complete comprehensive analysis of the world of a rodeo queen. From learning about wardrobe to equine care to etiquette in the arena, Reason offers in depth insights into the various aspects of rodeo.
For most people, including myself, most of the exposure we've had to the sport of rodeo is through television or Hollywood movies. However, author Anne T. Reason's Rodeo Queen 101 is set to change all of that. This book takes readers into the riveting world of professional rodeo that will give them a fresh new perspective and appreciation for, quite frankly, one of the most entertaining sports in North America. Reason draws from her own decades of experience in the sport, alongside input from a wide array of experts that add a lot of authenticity to the narrative. Everything is meticulously organized with a keen eye for detail. So, grab a copy and lose yourself in the world of rodeo."
"Reviewed By Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite
Brought up in Arizona, which has the legal bragging rights of having the world's oldest rodeo, Anne T. Reason grew up with a neverending love for the sport. As an adult, with a former saddle bronc rider and wrangler for a husband, her love only blossomed further. In Rodeo Queen 101, Reason gives a step-by-step account of everything rodeo related for future riders to help rodeo queen enthusiasts gain knowledge about one of the most beloved and growing equine sports. Containing excerpts from the various experts in the field of rodeo, including title holders, successful coaches, equine veterinarians, rodeo queen directors, past queens, and judges, this book provides a complete comprehensive analysis of the world of a rodeo queen. From learning about wardrobe to equine care to etiquette in the arena, Reason offers in depth insights into the various aspects of rodeo.
For most people, including myself, most of the exposure we've had to the sport of rodeo is through television or Hollywood movies. However, author Anne T. Reason's Rodeo Queen 101 is set to change all of that. This book takes readers into the riveting world of professional rodeo that will give them a fresh new perspective and appreciation for, quite frankly, one of the most entertaining sports in North America. Reason draws from her own decades of experience in the sport, alongside input from a wide array of experts that add a lot of authenticity to the narrative. Everything is meticulously organized with a keen eye for detail. So, grab a copy and lose yourself in the world of rodeo."
Other