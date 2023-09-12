Appeal launched to support Libya Floods Appeal

OTTAWA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Libya Floods Appeal to help provide immediate assistance to people impacted by recent storms.



Libya has been affected by catastrophic storms affecting most of the country causing flash floods and landslides. Money raised will enable the Red Cross Red Crescent to provide immediate relief, support recovery efforts, and resilience and preparedness activities for future events in impacted and surrounding areas and regions.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Libya Floods Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

