Christine McDonald’s Upcoming Children’s Book, Just Imagine More Beautiful World, is Bound to Leave a Lasting Impression
EINPresswire.com/ -- The author’s latest book brings young readers a story celebrating new experiences and the world’s beauty. Children’s books will always have a space in the marketplace because they help children develop their literacy skills and serve as great entertainment. Pacific Northwest author, Christine McDonald, is releasing a new picture book to captivate children.
Christine’s upcoming children’s book comes on the heels of her previously published work, Where Everything Wild Has a Home, Wild Poems, which became available for readers in December 2022. In addition, she’s also the author of My Two Mothers, a collection of prose and poetry.
Just Imagine a More Beautiful World showcases Christine’s literary prowess. McDonald’s playful story involves a thought-provoking classroom assignment given to young students on their first day of school by their teacher, Mrs. Burns. The task is for each child to make an inclusive and welcoming world using cardboard and all the colors of the rainbow—and to ensure there is a door so they can always find their way back to their heart.
With striking prismatic spreads and a heartwarming text, the story celebrates the first day of school, its challenges, and the surprises of belonging and making the world a better place. Families and educators of young children will welcome a book that paves the way for a promising start to a young child’s new school year.
In conversation, Christine shared, “I wanted to create a vivid and engaging picture book that helped children celebrate new experiences and the beauty of the world around us.” Illustrator Julene Ewert brought the story alive with her precious animal characters.
She’s currently working on another poetry collection which will be released in 2025. In the meantime, Christine continues to write and release more poetry in blog posts and newsletters.
In addition to writing, Christine McDonald also plans to help aspiring writers expand their creativity. She has plans to offer monthly workshops to help others write about what brings them joy and detail the challenges of the human experience.
About Christine McDonald
Christine McDonald is a Washington-based scientist, poet and writer. She has amassed a sizable following and reader base with her work and hopes to continue to engross readers with her literary prowess.
Christine McDonald
Christine’s upcoming children’s book comes on the heels of her previously published work, Where Everything Wild Has a Home, Wild Poems, which became available for readers in December 2022. In addition, she’s also the author of My Two Mothers, a collection of prose and poetry.
Just Imagine a More Beautiful World showcases Christine’s literary prowess. McDonald’s playful story involves a thought-provoking classroom assignment given to young students on their first day of school by their teacher, Mrs. Burns. The task is for each child to make an inclusive and welcoming world using cardboard and all the colors of the rainbow—and to ensure there is a door so they can always find their way back to their heart.
With striking prismatic spreads and a heartwarming text, the story celebrates the first day of school, its challenges, and the surprises of belonging and making the world a better place. Families and educators of young children will welcome a book that paves the way for a promising start to a young child’s new school year.
In conversation, Christine shared, “I wanted to create a vivid and engaging picture book that helped children celebrate new experiences and the beauty of the world around us.” Illustrator Julene Ewert brought the story alive with her precious animal characters.
She’s currently working on another poetry collection which will be released in 2025. In the meantime, Christine continues to write and release more poetry in blog posts and newsletters.
In addition to writing, Christine McDonald also plans to help aspiring writers expand their creativity. She has plans to offer monthly workshops to help others write about what brings them joy and detail the challenges of the human experience.
About Christine McDonald
Christine McDonald is a Washington-based scientist, poet and writer. She has amassed a sizable following and reader base with her work and hopes to continue to engross readers with her literary prowess.
Christine McDonald
-
+1 503-801-2243
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter