Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,901 in the last 365 days.

Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider Continues Progression to Flight Test

The B-21 Raider continues to progress in ground testing with the commencement of engine runs at Northrop Grumman’s facilities in Palmdale, Calif. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

PALMDALE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PHOTO RELEASE) The U.S. Air Force announced today the B-21 Raider has commenced engine runs as part of its ground test program at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale, California, facility. Engine testing is an essential milestone for the program as the world’s first sixth-generation aircraft continues on the path to flight test.

The B-21’s first flight will remain a data driven event that is monitored by Northrop Grumman and the United States Air Force.

Developed with the next generation of stealth technology, advanced networking capabilities and open systems architecture, the B-21 Raider will serve as the backbone of America’s bomber fleet.

Contact: Christine Denton
321-423-5669
Christine.Denton@ngc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88e733be-58a6-4818-8a85-0f278b4553a1


Primary Logo

Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider Continues Progression to Flight Test

The B-21 Raider continues to progress in ground testing with the commencement of engine runs at Northrop Grumman’s facilities in Palmdale, Calif. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

You just read:

Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider Continues Progression to Flight Test

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more