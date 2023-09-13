New Movie Musical, based on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, is Streaming and Available for Schools

Movie poster for Frankenstein Marc Christopher as the Creature Grace Hwoang as Elizabeth Lavenza, Daniel Robert Burns as Victor Frankenstein, Daryl Glenn as his father

Written by composer/playwright/physicist Eric B. Sirota, it was re-imagined, filmed and edited for screen after successful three year Off-Broadway run on stage.

“Frankenstein is alive! . . . it is a success of a show that should be considered something great in the realm of musical theater.”” — Kristen Morale (BroadwayWorld review)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The latest adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, a Joe LoBianco film, based on Eric B. Sirota's long-running Off-Broadway musical, has been released and available to stream on-demand, on StreamingMusicals.com. It was recently adapted, re-staged, filmed, and edited for the screen in what is an exciting new hybrid between a stage performance and a movie musical, with an expanded score and full orchestration. See the website: https://TheFrankensteinMusical.com As Mary Shelley's novel is one of the classics still part of school curricula, this adaptation should be of particular interest to educators. When Frankenstein was originally produced on-stage, Off-Broadway in NYC and ran from 2017 till 2020, many local schools, especially classes that read Frankenstein, took field trips to see it. Now this streaming film adaptation is available everywhere. To facilitate its use, a discounted group license (of only $3/student) can be purchased which will allow it to be shown in a classroom, and also provide the flexibility of individual access to each student to view on their own device and time of their choosing. Details can be found on the website (under the tab "teachers") It is a sweeping romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship. Reviews noted "“Sirota…imbues his show with the serious philosophical underpinnings of Shelley’s original” (– Off Off On Line); "a musical love letter . . . infused with enough emotion to send chills down the spine" (– Local Theatre NY). When asked if it "follows the book", the writer/composer points out that if it were structured exactly like the novel, then it would neither be a good musical, nor a good movie. Sirota's Frankenstein is based on Mary Shelley’s novel, and honors that source material as a contemporary work of musical theatre.Extensive supplementary materials are provided, including notes from the playwright/composer Eric B. Sirota which contain:– How he came to write musical theatre and Frankenstein in particular– The process of developing a new musical from pen to stage and film– Adapting the novel as a work of musical theatre– Science in Frankenstein (The playwright/composer is also a highly published research scientist.)Directed by Joe LoBianco, this film is produced by Executive Producers John Lant and Tamra Pica in collaboration with Write Act Repertory, Tin Mirror Productions, and Gatehouse Entertainment. It was reimagined and restaged by John Lant for the film medium and directed by Joe LoBianco, with technical consultant Tom DiOrio and fellow producers Maarten Cornelis, Eric B. Sirota, and Cara London. Frankenstein was filmed in the historic Park Theatre in Union City, New Jersey. Studio recordings and post-production took place at Tin Mirror Studios in Kings Park, New York.The cast is led by Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature), Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), Tim Bacskai (Henry Clerval), Ren King (Innkeeper), Jay Lucas Chacon (Innkeeper), Daryl Glenn (Victor’s Father) and Lauren Coccaro (Justine), with Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado, Rebecca Ponticello and Melissa Cathcart.The musical director is Kent Jeong Eun Kim, and the orchestrations are by Kent Jeong Eun Kim, Kim Jinhyoung & Eric B. Sirota.The soundtrack album of the songs has been released under the name "Frankenstein Cast Album (Movie Musical)” and is available on most music streaming services including Spotify , Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube.The world premiere Off-Broadway stage production of Frankenstein, which ran from 2017 to 2020, had original direction and choreography by Clint Hromsco, designs by Matthew Imhoff, lighting by Maarten Cornelis, costumes by Jennifer Anderson, make-up by Johna Mancini, properties by Tamra Pica, sound by Elizabeth Howell and music direction by Anessa Marie.Later this year, Avail Films will release a DVD version of Frankenstein, as well as a CD of the soundtrack.For further information, please visit https://TheFrankensteinMusical.com or https://www.StreamingMusicals.com to stream Frankenstein directly.ERIC B. SIROTA (BOOK, MUSIC AND LYRICS)Eric is a composer and playwright, having written five full-length musicals. He studied musical composition in college and is an established and highly published research scientist with a Ph.D. in Physics. His musical, "Frankenstein", played Off-Broadway at St. Luke’s Theatre in NYC for three years. His musical "Your Name on My Lips" had two productions at Theatre for the New City, where Sirota was a resident playwright. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Denis Diderot Artists-in-Residence grant to attend the Chateau Orquevaux residency where he wrote "A Good Day" - (Music, memory, an old flame, and Alzheimer’s), currently in development and in the midst of a production by The Shawnee Playhouse. As composer (with librettist Vin Morreale Jr.), Sirota wrote "A Day at the White House", which is slated for production later this year. Website: https://EricSirota.com JOE LOBIANCO (DIRECTOR)Joe is an award-winning film Director and Director of Photography for feature and short films. As a director of film and music, Joe started his career working for commercial clients such as the NY Jets, Bloomingdales, and IBM. Joe’s photography has also been featured throughout the world and has circulated to millions. Joe directed the full-length feature film 3 Doors From Paradise now in worldwide distribution, the short films Quality Control, and multiple award-winning Dinner For Two. TV shows include The Toronto ArtHouse Film Festival Awards, the MMA show ChokeHold. He is also the director of photography for the children’s show Funikijam and Art Garfunkel music videos and promos as well as Off-Broadway plays such as Ximer. Joe was also the editor of the multiple award-winning documentary Keeping Christmas.

Frankenstein movie trailer