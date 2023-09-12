SB 0482 of 2023
MICHIGAN, September 12 - Health: medical waste; containment of medical waste; modify. Amends secs. 13809 & 13810 of 1978 PA 368 (MCL 333.13809 & 333.13810).
Last Action: 9/12/2023 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON HEALTH POLICY
There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,887 in the last 365 days.
MICHIGAN, September 12 - Health: medical waste; containment of medical waste; modify. Amends secs. 13809 & 13810 of 1978 PA 368 (MCL 333.13809 & 333.13810).
Last Action: 9/12/2023 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON HEALTH POLICY