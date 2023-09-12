HB 4966 of 2023
MICHIGAN, September 12 - Taxation: specific tax; land value tax; provide for. Creates new act. TIE BAR WITH: HB 4967'23, HB 4970'23, HB 4969'23, HB 4968'23
Last Action: 9/12/2023 - referred to Committee on Tax Policy
There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,907 in the last 365 days.
MICHIGAN, September 12 - Taxation: specific tax; land value tax; provide for. Creates new act. TIE BAR WITH: HB 4967'23, HB 4970'23, HB 4969'23, HB 4968'23
Last Action: 9/12/2023 - referred to Committee on Tax Policy