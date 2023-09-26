Mobility City Holdings Inc Celebrates the Second Anniversary of Helping People with Mobility Challenges in St. Louis MO
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Team Dufrense has cared for thousands of people with mobility issues in the St. Louis Metro from a Des Peres showroom via equipment sales, rentals and repairs.BOCA RATON, FL, US, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When serial entrepreneur, Derrick Dufresne, wanted to open a business that helped people while producing an income, he chose Mobility City because it is backed by the nation’s leading mobility equipment sales, rental and repair franchisor, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. With a Mobility City franchise comes a showroom offering mobility scooters, wheelchairs and other mobility devices to those with disabilities, improving their quality of life. The St. Louis, Missouri franchise just celebrated its second anniversary.
“I’m so proud of our team and what we’ve accomplished in just two short years,” said Dufresne. “We’ve helped so many people in the St. Louis area live better lives, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Mobility City of St. Louis is a family-owned business backed by owners Derrick and Carol Dufresne and Tim and Noelle Humphrey. They have lived in the St. Louis community for over 30 years. Derrick and Noelle are specialists with a long history of providing services and support to individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and support and training for their caregivers.
“Mobility City is more than just a business, it is a network of about 50 locations who interact as a family,” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.. “We’re changing lives, one scooter at a time,” said Vinny Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
Mobility City is part of a larger trend of businesses that are focused on social good. A growing number of consumers are interested in supporting companies that make a positive impact on the world. To provide top notch service, the system's franchisees all employ technicians who make house calls from a service equipped van, nicknamed 'a workshop on wheels'.
“We’re so grateful to our owners like Derrick, to their customers and to the communities our locations support,” said Vinny Baratta. “We’re looking forward to continuing to make a difference in the lives of those with disabilities as we grow our network of franchises,” said Diane Baratta.
Dufresne's advice to others considering a franchise is to carefully research the industry and the specific franchise opportunity. "If your interested in going home feeling good every day, I recommend Mobility City," he said.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories with showrooms in almost 50 locations in the top markets in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters.
With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
Franchise opportunities with Mobility City exist in 60 of the top MSA's across the country.
Mobility City of St Louis Services Explained in 30 seconds