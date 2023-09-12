Architect and Author Mario Cartaya Unveils Heartfelt Memoir Chronicling His Cuban Roots and American Dreams
Join Mario Cartaya on an emotional voyage through his Cuban heritage and lifelong journey of hope, self-discovery and growthTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mario Cartaya, an accomplished architect and iconic designer, embarks on a new creative journey with the release of his debut book, "Journey Back into the Vault: In Search of My Faded Cuban Childhood Footprints". This touching memoir invites readers to join him on an emotional voyage as he uncovers the hidden treasures of his Cuban heritage.
Mario Cartaya's story begins in Havana, Cuba, in 1951, a time of great promise and innocence. However, political upheaval soon forced his family to make the challenging decision to leave Cuba and seek a new life in the United States. Despite the adversity he faced, Cartaya pursued his dreams, ultimately establishing a highly acclaimed architectural firm in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
In September 2022, United States Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz honored and celebrated his remarkable lifetime journey as a Hispanic leader by presenting him with an American flag flown over the US Capitol at the US Library of Congress.
Now, Mario Cartaya shifts his creative focus to the world of literature, sharing his life's story and values through the written word. "Journey Back into the Vault" introduces readers to Cartaya's unique voice and humanist perspective, promising to engage their minds and touch their hearts.
This memoir transcends time, inviting readers to travel with the author as he revisits his Cuban roots after a hiatus of fifty-six years. Within the pages of the book, Cartaya seeks to rekindle the memories, identity, and destiny he left behind in the homes, schools, and playgrounds of his Cuban childhood. Along the way, readers will share in the profound experiences, astonishing events, and serendipitous moments that forever transformed his life.
Join Mario Cartaya on this remarkable journey of self-discovery, nostalgia, and resilience. "Journey Back into the Vault: In Search of My Faded Cuban Childhood Footprints" is now available on Amazon, promising a roller coaster of emotions that will leave readers inspired.
