Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Investor Webinar with Leading Key Opinion Leaders to Discuss XEN1101 and Major Depressive Disorder

Live broadcast of webinar on Tuesday, September 19 beginning at 11:30 am ET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will host an investor webinar with two leading key opinion leaders (KOLs) focused on major depressive disorder.

Webinar: “XEN1101 and the Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Landscape: A Discussion with KOLs”
Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Time: 11:30 am – 1 pm ET Eastern Time (8:30 am – 11 am Pacific Time)
Link: Participants can register and access the webinar on the Investors section of Xenon’s website.
Format: Questions may be submitted (via chat function) during the live webinar or submitted in advance via email.
   

Speakers include:

  • Sanjay J. Mathew, MD, Marjorie Bintliff Johnson and Raleigh White Johnson, Jr. Vice Chair for Research Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences Menninger Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences at Baylor College of Medicine
  • James W. Murrough, MD, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience Director, Depression and Anxiety Center for Discovery and Treatment Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
  • Ian Mortimer, President and CEO, Xenon Pharmaceuticals (moderator)
  • Chris Kenney, Chief Medical Officer, Xenon Pharmaceuticals
  • Chris Von Seggern, Chief Commercial Officer, Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


