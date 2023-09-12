Zack Viscomi Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Never Give Up,” Co-Authored with Dick Vitale

Best Selling Author - Zack Viscomi

FT. WASHINGTON , PA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zack Viscomi, a visionary driven by a passion for leadership and business development, has partnered with sports icon Dick Vitale and a distinguished assembly of global professionals to co-author the highly acclaimed book, "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, this transformative work debuted on August 31, 2023.



Upon its release, “Never Give Up” made waves in the literary world. Securing top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists. In addition, it hit #2 on the NEW RELEASE List for both the Direct Marketing and Sales & Selling categories, while also ranking #5 on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its status as a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit, “Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation



Zack’s impactful chapter, "The Other Side of the Mountain," stands as a pivotal contribution to the book's resounding success. Within this chapter, readers embark on a journey through profound insights that offer a compass for overcoming life's challenges.



Meet Zack Viscomi:

For over 20 years, Zack Viscomi has shown repeated success in leadership as well as business development, branding, operations, and sales. Zack has worked with hundreds of entrepreneurs and professionals all around the world in the development of their CoreStory as well as teaching the power of The Business Trifecta®, the proven system behind business growth, and providing the tools needed to live a life of Joyful Impact and Significance.

Zack is the President of Celebrity Branding Agency and Integrator of DNA Media. He is a Best-Selling Author and has been featured in USA Today. He has also been seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox affiliates around the country. As an Ambassador for the Global Entrepreneurship Initiative at Carnegie Hall, he presented on stage about the importance of story for businesses, and how we all have a story to share.

Whether it’s developing new processes, hiring, training, and implementing technology to help a service and repair company post profitable quarters after continually experiencing net losses, or developing a system for the accounting department to decrease another company’s receivables by over 70%, Zack is passionate about helping people succeed, while becoming the best versions of themselves.

Zack also enjoys mountain biking and spending time with his wife, Alli, and their three children, Scout, Aries, and Poppy – not to forget their two dogs: a boxer/ridgeback/pitbull mix named Miley, and a mini-pug named Mona.

Learn more at:

• ZackViscomi.com

• Celebritybrandingagency.com



Never Give Up is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.

