Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,904 in the last 365 days.

AAUW Analysis of U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Gender Pay Gap Data Reveals Little Progress

Washington, DC, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a calculation of the Current Population Survey (CPS) comparing full-time, year-round workers, AAUW found women took home only 84% of the pay that men did—a figure that is not statistically different from 2020’s pay gap.

“Despite pay discrimination becoming illegal in the United States 60 years ago, today’s data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals the gender pay gap between men and women remains persistent,” said Gloria L. Blackwell, CEO of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). “We don’t accept this.” 

AAUW's more comprehensive calculation compared all women with earnings in 2022 (including part-time and seasonal workers) and found women were paid a mere 78% of men’s wages.  

Looking closer at specific groups of women, AAUW found even more startling inequities, compared to the pay of white, non-Hispanic men: 

  • Latina women workers are paid 52 cents for every dollar  
  • Black women workers are paid 66 cents for every dollar 
  • White women workers, who are paid 74 cents for every dollar 
  • Asian American women workers are paid 89 cents for every dollar 

This data underscores a grim reality: Women still face a pay gap that has, at best, stagnated over the past several years and, for some women, has widened further.  

In dollars and cents, the wage gap for women overall is $11,450. “This is money that could be spent on childcare, used to pay off student debt, invested in home ownership, or be saved for retirement,” according to Blackwell. 

“Legislators and employers must do better,” said Blackwell. "AAUW won’t stop fighting until all women are paid fairly and have the same opportunities to build secure economic futures for themselves and their families.” 

###

AAUW (American Association of University Women) is the nation’s leading organization for equity in higher education and women’s economic empowerment.

Founded in 1881 by women who defied society’s conventions by earning college degrees, AAUW has since worked to increase women’s access, opportunity, and equity in higher education through research, advocacy, and philanthropy of over $140 million, supporting thousands of women scholars. Learn more at aauw.org.


Kendall Ridley
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
202-785-7706
ridleyk@aauw.org

Lorena Alvarado
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
202-785-7706
alvaradol@aauw.org

You just read:

AAUW Analysis of U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Gender Pay Gap Data Reveals Little Progress

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more