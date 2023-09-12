BodyGuardz Unveils New iPhone 15 Compatible Cases and Screen Protectors

Mobile device pioneer steps into the future with unrivaled device protection

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in innovative mobile device protection, announced today its latest line of premium cases and screen protectors specially designed for the highly anticipated iPhone 15. With a commitment to providing the ultimate protection for mobile devices, BodyGuardz once again sets the standard in safeguarding technology without compromising style and performance.



The new line of BodyGuardz cases for the iPhone 15 showcases a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and sleek design. These next-generation phone cases are meticulously engineered to provide unparalleled protection against drops, impacts, scratches, and other everyday mishaps, all while maintaining the device's original aesthetic and functionality.

The new BodyGuardz line designed for iPhone 15 includes:

Paradigm® Pro Paradigm Pro is designed for all the streaming, content-creating, social media, and gaming power users love. Its 18-foot drop rating instills the confidence that an accidental drop won’t damage the phone, and its EnduraCore™ technology keeps users’ batteries from overheating during use—providing additional battery life. Paradigm Pro comes in blue, black, and red. Paradigm Pro also sports a lanyard to help safeguard your device.

Ace Pro® MagSafe Ace Pro includes raised, shock-absorbing material in its corners for better drop protection. It’s also made with recycled TPU, treated with PureGuard to resist 99% of microbial growth, and is MagSafe and wireless charging compatible. Ace Pro comes in a translucent ombre orange, purple and clear color. In addition, ACE Pro comes with a lanyard for added safety.



Carve™ MagSafe Carve showcases easy to use, comfortable buttons with raised bezels for screen and camera protection. It includes a lanyard with a sliding toggle and comes in clear, pink glitter, and multi-color with confetti-like accents. It is also available in blue, purple or black marble - each with a unique design as the marbling goes through the entire case, and it comes with a lanyard for additional safety and control.



Apex™ Screen Protector Apex is the industry’s only screen protector solution engineered with CrystalCore™ technology. Apex glass undergoes a rigorous mixing and baking process that reinforces the density of its crystalline structure, offering unrivaled protection for the latest iPhone models. It truly is the last screen protector you'll ever need.



Pure 3 EyeGuard Blue Light Screen Protector Pure 3 EyeGuard Blue Light Screen Protector blocks up to 43% of blue light. It is certified for advanced retina protection, doesn’t color shift the device’s display, installs seamlessly, and is 5X stronger than an unprotected screen. In addition, the new screen protector is a certified green product with 30% recycled glass.



Pure 3 Privacy Screen Protector Pure 3 Privacy Screen Protector was designed for people serious about their device protection and their data. It's the perfect solution for travelers and those who work on their device from public areas. It boasts 30% recycled glass with upcycled performance, is treated to resist microbial growth, installs easily with perfect alignment and zero waste and provides the perfect touch sensitivity, smoothness, and drag.



Pure 3 Edge Protector Devices are vulnerable to breaks along the edge. BodyGuardz Pure 3 Edge Protector covers the entire front of the phone, providing innovative edge-to-edge, case-friendly protection and coverage with full-touch sensitivity. It is case friendly, smudge-resistant and installs easily.



BodyGuardz hand-selects the highest quality sustainable materials for all its products, furthering the company’s commitment to lowering its carbon footprint. It was the first company to be awarded the Green Product Mark for mobile accessories from the internationally respected organization, TÜV Rheinland.

"Our team at BodyGuardz is dedicated to crafting products that not only enhance the user experience but also prioritize the safety of the device," said Head of Brand, Whitney Pye. "The iPhone 15 is an impressive piece of technology, and our new line of cases and screen protectors are the perfect companions, providing users with the peace of mind they need to truly enjoy this next generation mobile device.”

The new BodyGuardz line for iPhone 15 is available now on the official BodyGuardz website and select retail partners. For more information about the products and to explore the entire lineup, please visit bodyguardz.com .

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is part of BGZ brands and a leading innovator in mobile device protection technology. BodyGuardz is renowned for its high-quality screen protectors, cases, and other mobile accessories that offer exceptional protection to a wide range of devices. The brand is committed to providing its customers with products that protect their devices from scratches, drops, and other hazards, while also enhancing the user experience. With a focus on innovation and quality, BodyGuardz has become a trusted name in the mobile device protection industry. Its products are used and loved by millions of customers worldwide.

About BGZ brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands— BodyGuardz , Lander and MOXYO . For more information, visit BGZ brands .

Contact:

Alex Koritz

Alex@koritzpr.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54839c91-0528-40fc-b85b-ec2d76799a68