ICA Offers Live Classes in Arkansas for Home Inspector Continuing Education

After its debut in North Carolina, “The History of Homes” is now available for select dates this fall in Fayetteville and Little Rock, Arkansas.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ICA , a division of Edcetera, is excited to announce it is offering live home inspection continuing education training, during select dates this fall in the cities of Fayetteville and Little Rock, Arkansas. The course, entitled “The History of Homes” , fulfills the eight hours of live education required for home inspectors to maintain their license in Arkansas, a state with a growing need for this type of training.The “History of Homes” program, written by industry experts and longtime ICA instructors, Floyd and Sandra Gibbs, includes a full history of housing in America, ranging from the building techniques used by early settlers to the modern construction of today.Course content is delivered through lively, interactive presentations by the course authors, with an emphasis on questions and discussion. Also included are hundreds of hands-on displays for students to peruse and study, so they may become familiar with building materials they will encounter when performing inspections.“Floyd and Sandra have created a fun learning experience, as well as an in-depth tour of how homes and systems have progressed through the years,” says Zeke Seaton, a prior History of Homes student. “As inspectors, many of the homes we see on the job are older. Now, with this class in my tool bag, I am ready to take on any early 1900’s or late 1800’s home with confidence.”At its very core, ICA has been a top school for home inspection education in the United States and Canada for over ten years. ICA’s in-person pre-license courses in Arkansas thoroughly prepare students to become certified inspectors with the skills to carry out home inspections that meet or exceed state guidelines. After beginning their work as an Arkansas home inspector, graduates can rely on ICA’s high-quality continuing education offerings to support them throughout their career, keeping them knowledgeable and satisfying their state’s education requirements for maintaining licensure.For more information about ICA’s home inspection training, or to register, please visit icaschool.com.About Inspection Certification Associates (ICA)ICA is an Edcetera company that provides home inspection pre-licensing and continuing education to students, professionals, and companies. The mission of ICA is to help professionals, students, and adult learners start, manage, and advance their careers.