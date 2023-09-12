Learn how to catch and prepare catfish for the table at Sept. 28 MDC program

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – One of the benefits of fishing is, if you know how to clean and cook the fish you catch, you’ll be able to provide tasty table fare.

People can get tips on catching catfish and preparing them for the table at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Pond to Plate: Catfish – Catch, Clean, and Cook.” This program will be from 4-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28. The program will be held at MDC’s Bois D’Arc Aquatic Education Pond, which is located on the Bois D’Arc Conservation Area in western Greene County. The address of the educational pond is 4045 State Highway UU, Bois, D'Arc. This program is open to ages 8 and up. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194928

At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker will provide step-by-step instructions of how to get channel catfish on your hook, and then off your hook and onto the dinner table. Participants will also get hands-on experience in catching, cleaning, and preparing catfish for the table. The topics covered in this program will include:

Catfish fishing equipment

Bait options

Proper fish handling techniques

Cleaning techniques

Cooking methods

All participants under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Fishing equipment (fishing poles and bait) will be provided, but people are welcome to bring their own equipment and bait. All participants that aren’t exempt must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. More information about this program can be obtained by emailing Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.