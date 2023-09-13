Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Receives SoCalGas Grant
SoCalGas Community Investment Fund Awards $50,000 Grant to Rose Bowl Aquatics Center towards Swim Lessons for Pasadena Youth
SoCalGas is committed to supporting local communities and driving positive change. Through this grant, we can help support the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center’s important work”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 18, the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) will celebrate a $50,000 check presentation from SoCalGas to support the RBAC’s Water Safety Program, which provides swimming lessons and water safety education for every 3rd-grade student enrolled in the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD). Over 25,000 students have participated in this program since it started.
— Andy Carrasco, VP of Communications
The RBAC’s Water Safety Program engages over 1,000 third-grade students within PUSD. This generous grant will enable the RBAC to include 200+ fifth graders, who were previously unable to participate due to the challenges posed by COVID-19. SoCalGas recognizes the importance of investing in initiatives that help protect the community's health and well-being, specifically with water safety.
"SoCalGas is committed to supporting local communities and driving positive change. Through this grant, we can help support the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center’s important work in providing access to life-saving skills and water safety education,” said Andy Carrasco, Vice President of Communications, Local Government & Community Affairs. "Investing in programs that promote safety is just one way SoCalGas supports the well-being of communities."
The Water Safety Program teaches participants water competency. Students receive 15 swim lessons, including beginner dive and water polo instruction, transportation to and from the RBAC, all necessary teaching equipment (swimsuits, goggles, towels), water safety workbooks, family swim passes, and an invitation to a celebratory family picnic.
"We are grateful for SoCalGas's support, which helps us continue providing water safety and learn to swim programming to the Pasadena and surrounding communities we serve," said Jimmy Francis, Rose Bowl Aquatics Center President and Executive Director. "Together, we can work towards ensuring that everyone in our community has access to water safety.”
The grant is part of SoCalGas’ ASPIRE 2045 commitment to supporting initiatives that benefit the communities it serves. The company has a long history of investing in programs that promote environmental sustainability, education, and community development in underserved
About SoCalGas:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to over 21 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.
SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest, and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replace 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego.
For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas), and Facebook.
Vanessa Roberts
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
+1 626-564-0330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other