SJR68 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2023-09-12

WISCONSIN, September 12 - Relating to: proclaiming September 17, 2023, as Kleefstra Syndrome Awareness Day in Wisconsin.

Status: S - Available for Scheduling

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
9/12/2023 Sen. Available for scheduling  

History

Date / House Action Journal
9/12/2023 Sen. Introduced by Senator Wanggaard;
cosponsored by Representative Vos 		 
9/12/2023 Sen. Read and referred to Committee on Senate Organization  
9/12/2023 Sen. Available for scheduling  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr68

