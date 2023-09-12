SJR68 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2023-09-12
WISCONSIN, September 12 - Relating to: proclaiming September 17, 2023, as Kleefstra Syndrome Awareness Day in Wisconsin.
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|9/12/2023 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|9/12/2023 Sen.
|Introduced by Senator Wanggaard;
cosponsored by Representative Vos
|9/12/2023 Sen.
|Read and referred to Committee on Senate Organization
|9/12/2023 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr68