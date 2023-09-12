Terry Moving & Storage Announces Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Storage Facility in Orange County

The 200-unit storage facility is ideal for those needing temporary storage for remodeling and restoration projects.

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Terry Moving & Storage , a leading provider of moving and storage solutions in Orange County , is proud to announce the grand opening of its brand-new storage facility in Lake Forest, California . This state-of-the-art facility features 200 brand new vaults available for short-term and long-term storage, catering to the temporary storage needs of residents in Orange County who are renovating or restoring their properties.According to Terry Moving & Storage, the rising cost of living in California has made remodeling an increasingly attractive option for homeowners looking to upgrade their living spaces - without the hefty price tag of purchasing a new house. Terry Moving & Storage recognizes the importance of providing affordable, convenient, and secure storage solutions to support this growing trend.Mark Terry, founder of Terry Moving & Storage, says, "We understand the challenges that homeowners face when undertaking restoration or remodeling projects in Orange County. Our goal is to make the process as seamless as possible by offering top-notch storage services and sending our expert moving crew to professionally package and transport your belongings."Fortunately, Terry Moving & Storage's new storage facility in Lake Forest is designed to meet the unique needs of Orange County residents. The facility boasts cutting-edge security measures to ensure the safety of belongings, and its team of experienced professionals is committed to providing a stress-free storage experience.Some of the key features of Terry Moving & Storage's Lake Forest facility include:• 200 Brand New Vaults: Ample storage space available for short-term and long-term needs.• Professional Packing and Transport: A dedicated moving crew to handle packaging and transportation.• Secure and Accessible: State-of-the-art security systems and convenient access to stored items.• Affordable Rates: Competitive pricing to help save money during expensive remodeling projects“With Terry Moving & Storage, you can confidently embark on your restoration or remodeling journey, knowing that your belongings are in capable hands,” Mark states. “Don't let the absurd cost of living in California deter you from creating your dream home. Choose Terry Moving & Storage for all your storage and moving needs - today.”For more information about Terry Moving & Storage and its new storage facility in Lake Forest, visit the company’s website at https://www.terrymovingoc.com/ About Terry Moving & StorageFor over 25 years, Terry Moving & Storage continues to supply its customers with a full suite of affordable moving services locally and throughout the eleven Western states. Since inception, the company has acquired an extensive repeat client base – a result that speaks to its exceptional dedication to providing superior customer care.