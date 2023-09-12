TeleTracking Technologies Announces Addition of Nigel Ohrenstein as President

Ohrenstein brings over two decades of healthcare expertise, set to drive operational excellence, growth and innovation

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., the world’s leading healthcare operations company, announced that Nigel Ohrenstein has joined as President, as the company continues to grow in the US and in Europe.

Ohrenstein has dedicated his career to driving improved outcomes to build a stronger and more sustainable healthcare system for patients and clinicians. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to build new businesses, forge complex partnerships and lead teams to outperform. Most recently, Ohrenstein was President of Kaia Health, the world’s most clinically validated MSK solution, where he helped significantly increase revenue as well as product activation and retention. Prior to that, Ohrenstein was a Co-Founder at Lumeris, a leading provider of technology, insurance capabilities and expertise to support health systems and payers as they transitioned to value-based care. There, he played a pivotal role in the growth of Lumeris from a start-up to a transformative healthcare company.

“In the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, TeleTracking continues to deliver market-leading technology to help healthcare organizations and governments navigate complexities – including new care delivery models,” said Chris Johnson, co-CEO of TeleTracking. "We are excited to welcome Nigel to the team and believe his substantial experience will be instrumental as we continue to expand the TeleTracking platform to meet the needs of our clients and the healthcare industry."

"I'm excited to join TeleTracking and contribute to helping hospitals and health systems Expand the Capacity to Care™,” said Ohrenstein. “Now more than ever before, it is mission critical to help patients get access to care. Throughout my career, this has been my passion. TeleTracking’s mission is vital for the future of healthcare, and I look forward to working with like-minded healthcare leaders to make a lasting impact on patient care.”

About TeleTracking Technologies

TeleTracking is the world’s leading integrated healthcare Operations Platform that is Expanding the Capacity to Care ™ by combining comprehensive technology solutions with clinical expertise to improve access, delivery and transitions of care. TeleTracking operational and bed management solutions support staff with enhanced workflows while providing real-time visibility across more than 200 health systems globally, including the 3 largest in the United States. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TeleTracking works across North America and Europe. To learn more about TeleTracking visit TeleTracking.com.

Aaron Huet TeleTracking Technologies 412-508-2819 Aaron-Huet@TeleTracking.com