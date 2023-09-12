Builder's Direct Floorworx Introduces NexxaCore Engineered Vinyl Flooring
Revolutionary Flooring Solution Merges Aesthetic Excellence with Unparalleled Durability
Customers no longer have to choose between stunning beauty and lasting durability. With NexxaCore, they can have both.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Builder's Direct Floorworx, a leader in quality flooring solutions, is thrilled to announce the introduction of NexxaCore engineered vinyl flooring to its extensive product line-up. NexxaCore represents a groundbreaking fusion of natural aesthetics and resilient functionality, setting new industry standards for both residential and commercial flooring.
The NexxaCore Difference
Utilizing five proprietary components, NexxaCore engineered vinyl flooring not only replicates the look and feel of natural floors, but also incorporates the durable, waterproof elements of resilient floors. "NexxaCore's innovation lies in its perfect balance between form and function," said Brett Harris, owner of Builder's Direct Floorworx. "Customers no longer have to choose between stunning beauty and lasting durability. With NexxaCore, they can have both."
Expanding Possibilities for Installation
This unprecedented level of versatility allows for the installation of exquisite flooring in traditionally high-risk areas such as kitchens, bathrooms, hair salons, and offices. "The idea that you can now install a floor that has the richness of hardwood in a room with constant moisture exposure is a game-changer," Harris remarked.
NexxaCore's Three Collections
NexxaCore's engineered vinyl flooring is available in three collections, each catering to a variety of styles and functional needs:
The Masterpiece: For those who demand nothing but the best, this collection combines elegant design with rugged durability.
The Cosmos: A match made in heaven for modern interiors. The collection's futuristic designs are as durable as they are striking.
The Lands: Designed to bring the serenity and aesthetics of natural landscapes into interiors.
A Green Flooring Option
NexxaCore also demonstrates a commitment to environmental sustainability with its low-VOC composition, aligning with Builder's Direct Floorworx’s ongoing commitment to eco-friendly products. "Being able to offer a product that’s not just innovative but also kind to the planet is a massive win," said Harris.
Practical and Convenient
Besides its aesthetic and functional advantages, NexxaCore flooring is also engineered for simplified installation. While Builder’s Direct Floorworx offers professional installation services, the product is well-suited for DIY enthusiasts who appreciate ease of installation.
Future Plans
Builder's Direct Floorworx plans to feature NexxaCore prominently in its upcoming seasonal showcase. "This isn’t just another product for us. It's a testament to what flooring can and should be. We believe NexxaCore is going to set the bar for the entire industry," Harris concluded.
