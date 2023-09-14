BOARD MEMBER, COUNSEL, AND ADVISOR JAMES H. FREIS, JR. AWARDED TWO GLOBAL CREDENTIALS FROM THE DCRO INSTITUTE
We see the growing importance of risk governance and especially technology and cyber in our strategic planning. Jim's background adds an important depth to the knowledge he gains with our credentials.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to James H. Freis, Jr. of Washington, DC in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
James is the founder of Market Integrity Solutions, a consulting firm focused on financial regulations and governance, specializing in cross-border activity. He currently serves on the board of directors as well as advisory boards of a number of companies. He is also co-founder of CRINDATA, a software platform focused on mitigating operational risks in third-party service provider relationships in financial services and facilitating incident reporting such as cyber security events. James is the past CEO of Wirecard AG in Munich, Germany, having promptly uncovered massive financial fraud upon joining the company and then initiating a global restructuring and eventual insolvency proceedings. Before that, he served as managing director at the Deutsche Bӧrse Group, where he was responsible at the group level for overseeing global compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and representing group companies before supervisory authorities. He served as the Director (CEO) of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and in legal counsel roles with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Bank for International Settlements – BIS, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. James earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his B.A. in Economics and Government/International Relations from Georgetown University. He is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
"James brings an impressive legal, regulatory, and management background to his work in financial services," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As we all see the growing importance of risk governance, and especially technology and cyber governance in our strategic planning, James' background adds an important depth to the knowledge he demonstrates with our credentials."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“An understanding of the risks to which any company is exposed is a fundamental prerequisite to ensuring good governance – be they traditional forms of strategic and financial risk; or evolving appreciation of non-financial, sustainability and cyber risks at the forefront of concerns for the foreseeable future,” said James Freis. “Based on my career in anticipating and mitigating risks, as well as experience in shepherding organizations through unprecedented cross-border risk events, I recognize how important it is for all of management and directors to engage in strategic debate and a proactive, inter-disciplinary approach to understanding and appropriately managing risks.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
