Space Propulsion System Market Size Share Reach $32.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Space Propulsion System Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Space Propulsion System Market by Type (Chemical Propulsion, Non Chemical Propulsion), by Class of Orbit (Elliptical, GEO, LEO, MEO), by End User (Civil and Earth Observation, Government and Military, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" As per the report, the global space propulsion system industry generated $8.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $32.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Accion Systems

ArianeGroup

IHI Corporation

Moog Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OHB SE

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Group

Vacco Industries

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rise in demand for low earth orbit-based services, surge in space exploration missions, and increase in demand for satellite data have boosted the growth of the global space propulsion system market size. However, issues regarding space debris and increase in emission due to number of space launches hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for advanced electric propulsion system and nanomaterial-based space propulsion systems would open new opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By type, the chemical propulsion segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the global space propulsion system market, due to large usage of chemical propellants for launching satellites or other payloads into the space. However, the non-chemical propulsion segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, due to increased use of non-chemical propulsion technologies in space propulsion systems.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑

By end user, the commercial segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. Moreover, the segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global space propulsion system market, due to rise in number of space programs to support commercial applications globally. The report analyzes the civil and earth observation and government and military segment as well.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the space propulsion system market share in North America in 2020, owing to an increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced space propulsion systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to surge in space exploration missions across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

𝐁𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐭 (𝐋𝐄𝐎) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

The space propulsion system market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the development of advanced space propulsion system by key market players. For instance, in July 2021, Sierra Nevada Corporation developed and completed testing of its hypergolic, or storable, liquid rocket propulsion system for orbit transfer, maneuvering, and guidance control.

