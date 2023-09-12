Peanut Allergy Market to Accelerate Substantially by 2032, Examines DelveInsight | Leading Companies - Vedanta, Allergy, COUR Pharmaceutical, DBV, Aimmune, Novartis, NIAID, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics

The dynamics of the peanut allergy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

Peanut Allergy Market to Accelerate Substantially by 2032

The dynamics of the peanut allergy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight’s Peanut Allergy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, peanut allergy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Peanut Allergy Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the peanut allergy market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, in the United States, the prevalence of severe cases of peanut allergy is higher than mild-to-moderate cases.

Leading peanut allergy companies such as Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Allergy Therapeutics, COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., ALK-Abelló A/S, Syneos Health, DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., and others are developing novel peanut allergy drugs that can be available in the peanut allergy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel peanut allergy drugs that can be available in the peanut allergy market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for peanut allergy treatment include VE416, VLP Peanut, CNP-201, Peanut SLIT-tablet, DBV712, AR101, Ligelizumab, Remibrutinib, Omalizumab, ADP101, and others.

Peanut Allergy Overview

Peanut allergy is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that affects a significant portion of the population, particularly children. It is an immune response triggered by the consumption of peanuts or exposure to peanut proteins. The exact cause of peanut allergy is still under investigation, but it is generally believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Symptoms of peanut allergy can range from mild to severe, and they typically manifest within minutes to hours after exposure. Mild symptoms may include itching, hives, or a runny nose. More severe reactions can include difficulty breathing, swelling of the face and throat, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and a drop in blood pressure. In extreme cases, peanut allergy can lead to anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that requires immediate medical attention and might involve multiple organs.

Diagnosing peanut allergy involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, and allergy testing. Physicians will inquire about any previous allergic reactions, family history, and the timing of symptoms in relation to peanut consumption. Allergy tests, such as skin prick tests or blood tests measuring allergen-specific antibodies, are conducted to confirm the presence of peanut allergy.





Peanut Allergy Epidemiology Segmentation

The peanut allergy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current peanut allergy patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The peanut allergy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Peanut Allergy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Peanut Allergy Gender-specific Cases

Peanut Allergy Age-specific Cases

Peanut Allergy Severity-specific Cases

Peanut Allergy Treatment Market

Peanut avoidance has always been regarded as the first line of treatment for anyone at risk of developing a peanut allergy. However, in 2017, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) completely reversed its recommendations for children at risk of peanut allergy after the Learning Early About Peanut Allergy (LEAP) trial demonstrated that children at high risk of developing a peanut allergy were less likely to develop an allergy if they were exposed to peanuts within the first 12 months of life. Antihistamines, injectable epinephrine, steroids, and bronchodilators are currently used to treat anaphylaxis in patients with mild, moderate, or severe peanut allergies.

Palforzia, developed by Aimmune Therapeutics, was approved by the FDA in 2020 and is the first oral immunotherapy for the treatment of peanut allergies. It is made up of carefully selected quantities of peanut powder taken orally and is intended for children and teenagers aged 4 to 17 who are allergic to peanuts. The goal of Palforzia is to desensitize youngsters to peanuts. It is only accessible via a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). Oral Immunotherapy is administering modest quantities of peanut protein orally and gradually increasing them until a more substantial dose is attained and maintained. This therapy strategy tries to initially produce desensitization to the peanut allergen, which can provide some protection against the hazards of accidental exposure while on treatment, and then to induce longer-term tolerance.

Key Peanut Allergy Therapies and Companies

VE416: Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

VLP Peanut: Allergy Therapeutics

CNP-201: COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc.

Peanut SLIT-tablet: ALK-Abelló A/S/Syneos Health

DBV712: DBV Technologies

AR101: Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.

Ligelizumab: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Remibrutinib: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Omalizumab: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

ADP101: Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

Peanut Allergy Market Dynamics

The peanut allergy market has undergone significant dynamics in recent years, reflecting the growing awareness and understanding of this potentially life-threatening condition. With an increasing number of reported cases of peanut allergies, there has been a notable shift in focus towards research, diagnostics, and treatment options. This surge in demand has prompted pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms to invest in the development of innovative therapies, including oral immunotherapies and desensitization techniques.

Furthermore, regulatory agencies have adapted to these changes by revising labeling requirements and allergen-related regulations to ensure consumer safety. The peanut allergy market has also seen the emergence of educational initiatives aiming to raise awareness about peanut allergies, thereby influencing purchasing decisions and shaping public attitudes. As a result, the peanut allergy market is experiencing a transformative phase, characterized by advancements in medical interventions, regulatory adaptations, and increased public consciousness.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the peanut allergy market in the coming years. One notable barrier is the complexity of developing safe and effective treatments due to the variability in individual allergic reactions. Clinical trials for new therapies must navigate stringent safety standards and demonstrate long-term efficacy, which can be time-consuming and expensive. Additionally, gaining regulatory approval for these novel treatments involves navigating a complex landscape, which often requires substantial resources and expertise.

Accessibility and affordability pose another challenge, as innovative treatments might not be accessible to all due to factors like healthcare disparities and high costs. Public awareness and understanding of peanut allergies also remain a barrier, as misconceptions and stigmas can affect the adoption of preventive measures and appropriate management strategies. These barriers collectively shape the trajectory of the peanut allergy market dynamics, requiring a multidisciplinary approach for sustainable progress.

Peanut Allergy Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Peanut Allergy Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Peanut Allergy Companies Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Allergy Therapeutics, COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., ALK-Abelló A/S, Syneos Health, DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., and others Key Peanut Allergy Therapies VE416, VLP Peanut, CNP-201, Peanut SLIT-tablet, DBV712, AR101, Ligelizumab, Remibrutinib, Omalizumab, ADP101, and others

Scope of the Peanut Allergy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Peanut Allergy current marketed and emerging therapies

Peanut Allergy current marketed and emerging therapies Peanut Allergy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Peanut Allergy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Peanut Allergy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Peanut Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Peanut Allergy Market Key Insights 2. Peanut Allergy Market Report Introduction 3. Peanut Allergy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Peanut Allergy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Peanut Allergy Treatment and Management 7. Peanut Allergy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Peanut Allergy Marketed Drugs 10. Peanut Allergy Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Peanut Allergy Market Analysis 12. Peanut Allergy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

