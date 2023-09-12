Global Plano Sunglasses Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Plano Sunglasses Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.20% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Plano Sunglasses Market Size, Price, Share, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global plano sunglasses market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like types, materials, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the basis of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2022): Around USD 22.03 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.20%
Forecast Market Size (2028): Nearly USD 29.67 Billion
A major factor driving the global plano sunglasses market is the growing usage of the product for sun protection. Regular exposure to the sun can lead to early ageing, which surges the demand for these sunglasses for eye protection. Moreover, UV rays can also increase the risk of macular degeneration, corneal sunburn, and cataracts, especially among the ageing population, further boosting the usage of plano sunglasses.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents — https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plano-sunglasses-market/requestsample
The rise in disposable income is another crucial factor that fuels the market growth as customers are readily investing in high-quality sunglasses that offer increased UV protection. Furthermore, evolving fashion trends such as the preference for large frames or tinted glasses for outdoor usage also positively influence the market demand.
Increased affordability of sunglasses and attractive offers and discounts on online stores are also aiding the market. Moreover, the rising use of social media marketing and new product launches by players further favours the market.
A surge in the popularity of polarised glasses also bolsters the global plano sunglasses market growth. These sunglasses are constructed with a special filter that blocks out glare from the sun rays and protects the eyes. Polarised sunglasses are a preferable option among people with sensitive eyes and those who spend a long time in the sun.
Plano Sunglasses Industry Definition and Major Segments
Plano sunglasses are non-prescription sunglasses that do not have any refractive power. They cannot be used as corrective lenses for different degrees of myopia, hypermetropia and astigmatism. They are mainly used as fashion accessories or for UV protection and come in a wide range of styles, tints, and materials.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents — https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plano-sunglasses-market
On the basis of type, the market is classified into:
Polarised
Non-Polarised
Based on material, the market is categorised into:
CR-39
Polycarbonate
Polyurethane
Others
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Plano Sunglasses Market Trends
A key trend propelling the growth of the global plano sunglasses market is increasing research and development by market players to enhance the quality of these sunglasses. Key players are focused on increasing the production of lightweight and durable sunglasses with increased UVA and UVB protection to expand their customer base.
Furthermore, technological advancements such as vacuum forming, press polish forming, and injection moulding in the production of plano sunglasses provide growth opportunities to the market. Additionally, the growing sports application of sunglasses due to an increase in sports-related eye injuries also propels the market.
There is an increasing usage of polycarbonate materials to manufacture plano sunglasses as it provides better visibility and protection against eye damage. Region-wise, North America accounts for a sizeable share of the global plano sunglasses market owing to the surge in demand for premium sunglasses. Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region also offers lucrative opportunities for growth.
Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is also expected to witness tremendous growth in the forecast period due to growing sales of plano sunglasses. Additionally, the increasing purchasing power of individuals in developing economies, coupled with the expansion of distribution channels, further drives the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global plano sunglasses market report are Safilo Group S.p.A., Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Marcolin S.p.A., Luxottica Group S.p.A, Charmant Group, Silhouette International, Zurich International, Bajio, Inc., Jimmy Choo, and Oakley, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Sleepwear Market: https://bitly.ws/T8h6
Mexico Flavours Market: https://bitly.ws/T8he
India USB Charger Market: https://bitly.ws/T8hu
Latin America Biodegradable Diapers Market: https://bitly.ws/T8hH
Europe Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market: https://bitly.ws/T8hR
North America Tomato Processing Market: https://bitly.ws/T8ip
Wine Cork Market: https://bitly.ws/THra
Humidity Sensor Market: https://bitly.ws/THrg
Smart Syringe Market: https://bitly.ws/THrs
Lathe Machines Market: https://bitly.ws/THrD
About Us:
Acquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.
Our high-quality, data-driven analyses provide the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today’s competitive market.
Don’t miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation’s future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.
Anisha Luccas
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other