Animal Wellness Groups Encouraged by HISA Report, Note Gaps in Key Risk Factors, Including Breeding

Shutterstock Photo ID: 79610536 | LOUISVILLE, KY - JUNE 18: Stephen Foster Day at Churchill Downs horse race track June 18, 2011 in Louisville, KY. Finish of The Chuck Evans Memorial Race

No Healthy Young Horses Should Die on the Racetrack, HISA has the Power to make that Happen, Groups say

...the report sidesteps some key risk factors in American racing — notably breeding practices that make the horse more vulnerable to breakdowns and early-age racing” — Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action