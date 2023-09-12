BAB, Inc. Announces Cash Distribution

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution of one cent ($0.01) per share, payable on October 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2023.



The Company believes it is possible for tax purposes, a portion of this distribution and any future distributions that the Board may declare in 2023 (collectively, the “Distributions”) may be treated as a return of capital to shareholders to the extent of each shareholder’s basis, while the remaining portion of the Distributions may be treated as a dividend.

The portion of the October 18, 2023 Distribution that will be treated as a dividend will not be determined until January 2024, as that portion is dependent upon the Company’s earnings for tax purposes for its fiscal year ending November 30, 2023. The final determination will be reported to recipients of the Distributions on a tax information return in early 2024.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster’s® coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com .

