PingCAP Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status, AWS Service Ready Designations for AWS PrivateLink and Amazon Linux 2

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP , a leading distributed SQL database provider, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status. This designation recognizes PingCAP’s demonstrated success in helping customers collect, store, govern, and analyze data at any scale. Achieving the AWS Data and Analytics Competency differentiates PingCAP as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software solutions designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



“We are thrilled to achieve the AWS Data and Analytics Competency,” said Eddie Xu, Director of Cloud Alliances at PingCAP. “Many of our customers have made long term strategic investments to build their digital business on AWS. Being a part of this program reflects PingCAP's commitment to delivering a solution that meets security, compliance, and efficiency standards in support of our customers scaling their transactional workloads on AWS.”

Additionally, PingCAP has achieved AWS Service Ready designations for AWS PrivateLink and Amazon Linux 2. The AWS Service Ready Program is designed to validate AWS Partner solutions that work with specific AWS services. To achieve the AWS Data and Analytics Competency status and AWS Service Ready designations, PingCAP underwent technical reviews of its product architecture, customer references, and product documentation.

Leveraging AWS PrivateLink, customers enjoy a simplified experience connecting PingCAP TiDB Cloud with other AWS services and applications, providing enhanced security and flexible network configuration.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, an advanced, open source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data—all in a single database. With these advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world’s largest companies across technology, financial services, travel, Web3, and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management, and others. For more information, please visit pingcap.com .

