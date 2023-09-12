Mobile Water Treatment Market 2023 | Industry, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends by 2032

global mobile water treatment market size is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Growth: The global mobile water treatment market has shown significant growth, with a valuation of $3.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2031, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributed to various factors, including the need for water treatment during natural disasters, increasing industrialization, and the growth of chemical industries.

Services Offered: Businesses in the mobile water treatment market primarily offer rental and lease services. The rental segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, driven by the increasing number of small-scale industries that require temporary water treatment solutions.

Technology Types: Among different technology types, microfiltration registered higher revenue in 2021 due to its wide usability. This technology is likely favored for its effectiveness in removing contaminants from water.

End Users: The market caters to both industrial and non-industrial users. The non-industrial segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, driven by increasing disposable income and the demand for safe water for personal consumption.

Regional Trends: Europe dominated the global mobile water treatment market in 2021 in terms of revenue, with France standing out as a major player. EU regulations regarding wastewater treatment and the thriving cosmetics industry in France have a positive impact on the market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR, attributed to the growing industrial sector.

Technology:

a) Filtration Systems: Mobile water treatment units equipped with filtration technology use physical barriers or membranes to remove impurities, suspended solids, and contaminants from water sources.

b) Reverse Osmosis (RO): RO-based mobile water treatment systems employ a semi-permeable membrane to remove dissolved salts, chemicals, and other contaminants, producing clean and potable water.

c) Disinfection and Sterilization: Mobile water treatment solutions may include disinfection technologies such as ultraviolet (UV) light, ozone, or chemical disinfectants to kill bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms present in the water.

d) Desalination: In coastal areas or regions with limited freshwater resources, mobile desalination units are employed to convert seawater or brackish water into freshwater through desalination processes such as RO or thermal distillation.

Geography:

The mobile water treatment market can be segmented based on geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Each region may have specific water challenges and varying levels of adoption of mobile water treatment solutions.

Key Players and Expansion: Key players in the market focus on offering a wide range of products and services and expanding their businesses. For example, Veolia Water Technologies expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia in 2021, strengthening its position in the market.

Pandemic Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic had adverse effects on some businesses in the mobile water treatment market, leading to disruptions in supply chains and operations. However, with the pandemic's severity decreasing and the introduction of vaccinations, key players in the market are recovering rapidly.

Key Findings: The report highlights various key findings, including the dominance of the rental segment, the growth of the microfiltration technology segment, and the anticipated growth of the non-industrial end-user segment.

Overall, the report provides comprehensive insights into the mobile water treatment market, including current trends, growth drivers, and challenges faced by the industry. It also underscores the importance of water treatment solutions in addressing various environmental and industrial needs.

