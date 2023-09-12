26th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee opens

VIETNAM, September 12 - HÀ NỘI —The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Tuesday opened the 26th session in Hà Nội.

In his opening speech, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said that at this session, the NA Standing Committee would give opinions on seven draft laws and three draft resolutions.

The amended Law on Land has been meticulously prepared.

The NA Standing Committee gave opinions at its regular session last month.

Because it is a particularly important law, the NA Standing Committee wants to ask for more opinions to review important issues and issues having different opinions to prepare for the best quality before submitting to the NA for approval at the upcoming sixth meeting.

The amended Law on Social Insurance will concretise different resolutions, especially Resolution No 28-NQ/TW on social insurance policy reform.

This is the most important content of social security, and for the first time introducing major solutions to implement the Resolution 28.

According to the proposal of the Committee on Social Affairs, the NA Standing Committee gave more opinions at this session to clearly demonstrate its responsibility with this very important issue.

With the amended Law on Archives; Law on Defense Industry, Security and Industrial Mobilisation; Law on Organisation of People's Courts and Law on Capital, the NA Standing Committee gave its first opinion at this session.

Of which, the amended Law on the Capital and Law on Organisation of the People's Courts have received recommendations from the NA Chairman and NA deputy chairmen after working with the Supreme People's Court and the Hà Nội People's Committee.

They contributed opinions on a number of major directions with the spirit of "the whole country for the capital and the capital for the whole country", similar to the policies submitted to the NA for consideration and decision for HCM City.

“We expect that the amended Law on Capital will be a breakthrough in creating a framework for the capital’s development until 2030 with a vision to 2045," said NA Chairman Huệ.

Audit major topics

Also in the programme of the 26th session, the NA Standing Committee gave comments on the State audit work this year and the plan for next year.

Deputy Auditor-General Doãn Anh Thơ said that the State audit's work this year closely followed the major orientations of the Party and State and big issues which were cared for by the people.

The work also covered high-risk issues related to management, use of public finances and public assets.

It continues to innovate towards enhancing transparency, efficiency and audit quality, closely following the State Audit Office of Việt Nam (SAV)’s development strategy for the period 2021-30.

By August 31 this year, the SAV had provided 265 documents as requested by committees of the NA, the Central Inspection Committee and other competent state agencies to serve investigation and inspection.

On October 28, 2022, the Auditor General issued Directive No 1346/CT-KTNN on strengthening discipline and ethics, resolutely fighting against corruption in public duties.

As a member of the national steering committee, the SAV has actively coordinated with relevant agencies in directing to amend, supplement and perfect legal provisions about preventing and combating corruption.

Regarding the orientation for developing the audit plan for next year, Deputy Auditor-General Thơ said that major topics related to the management of the state budget would be selected for audit.

Key issues and areas that easily see corruption and waste will also be closely followed.

The State Audit's plan next year is scheduled to include 123 tasks, no increase compared to the plan at the beginning of this year.

The plan has eight topics, which focuses on environmental protection, waste treatment, climate change prevention, public passenger transport, conservation and development of monuments and heritage.

The SAV will audit 25 projects on large scale, such as management and use of funds for people with meritorious services for the nation in the period 2021-23" of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and 12 localities.

Another project is management and use of funds for environmental protection and response to climate change in the period 2021-23 of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Industry and Trade.

At the session, representatives suggested the SAV pay attention to energy, restructuring and bad debt industries as these are areas of major public concern.

The 26th session of the NA Standing Committee is scheduled to take place over five days. — VNS