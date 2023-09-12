Việt Nam views RoK as important, long-term strategic partner: Party official

VIETNAM, September 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Economic Affairs Trần Tuấn Anh received newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Việt Nam Choi Young-sam in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Anh congratulated his guest on assuming the role of the RoK’s Ambassador to Việt Nam shortly after the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

He noted with satisfaction the two countries’ flourishing ties with a number of significant achievements in all fields, affirming that Việt Nam always views the RoK as an important and long-term strategic partner.

The two sides have become partners of leading importance of each other, he said, adding that the RoK currently ranks first among foreign investors, second among official development assistance (ODA) providers, and third among trading partners of Việt Nam.

Emphasising the enormous cooperation potential, the host official asked for the RoK’s coordination to effectively implement the Việt Nam-RoK Free Trade Agreement (VKFTA), and increase coordination and mutual support within multilateral frameworks.

He also called on the Northeast Asian nation to assist Việt Nam in such areas as science - technology, semiconductor production, innovation, green economy and digital economy, digital transformation, clean energy, smart city and eco-city building, high-tech agriculture and marine economy development; connect supply chains; and build research and development centres in Việt Nam.

Regarding renewable energy, especially wind energy, Anh suggested the two sides boost cooperation not only in power generation but also the development of the renewable energy industry in Việt Nam. He also recommended cooperation in forestry, particularly in developing medicinal plant cultivation and the medicinal plant industry, in tandem with forest protection.

The official believed as the RoK’s Ambassador to Việt Nam, Choi will continue helping to foster the practical and effective cooperation between the two countries.

Applauding the two countries’ thriving comprehensive strategic partnership, Choi expressed his honour to serve as the Ambassador to Việt Nam, one of the most important partners of the RoK.

He pledged all-out efforts to contribute to the practical and effective development of the bilateral relations. — VNS