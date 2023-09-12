PM receives Mongolian Minister of Justice and Home Affairs

VIETNAM, September 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received visiting Mongolian Minister of Justice and Home Affairs Khishgee Nyambaatar in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The Government leader noted his pleasure that over the past 70 years since Việt Nam and Mongolia set up their diplomatic relations, the bilateral relationship has continuously been reinforced and developed despite fluctuations in the world and regional situation.

The exchange of delegations at high and all levels has been maintained regularly, while mutual understanding and trust have been deepened, and cooperation in all fields has been strengthened, he noted.

He said that security-defence has been an important pillar in the overall relations between the two countries, while bilateral economic and trade collaboration has enjoyed new progress, with two-way trade reaching US$85 million in 2022 and boasting large room for further growth.

PM Chính highly valued Mongolia's great attention to the relations with Việt Nam and considering Việt Nam as a leading partner in Southeast Asia. He affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures and hopes to promote ties with Mongolia in line with the capacity and demands of both sides, meeting the interests and aspirations of their people.

Amid the rapid, complicated and unpredictable regional and world situation, the two countries should work closely together to enhance the efficiency of the bilateral cooperation, said PM Chính.

He said that the two sides should continue to increase delegation exchanges, promoting security-defence cooperation, developing their roles in issues of common interest, including maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and the world, and continuing to beefing up cooperation in economy, trade, and investment.

Việt Nam and Mongolia should re-negotiate an air transport agreement, and expand the Việt Nam-China-Mongolia railway route, while promoting people-to-people exchanges and tourism cooperation, said the Government leader.

For his part, Nyambaatar conveyed the Mongolian President's regards to PM Chính.

He briefed his host on the outcomes of his earlier talks with Việt Nam's Minister of Public Security Gen. Tô Lâm, saying that the two sides signed a number of cooperation agreements in criminal prevention and combat, especially trans-national criminals.

He hoped that during the upcoming Việt Nam visit by the Mongolian President, the two countries will elevate their ties to a new level, and diversify their partnership in economy and culture to match their sound political relations.

The Mongolian Government has issued policies to create favourable conditions for businesses, including those from Việt Nam, to invest effectively in Mongolia, said the minister.

Agreeing with the Mongolian minister's opinions, PM Chính assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to define the contents of the aspirations of the two sides in lifting up the bilateral relationship to a new height, making it deeper, more practical and effective.

In the fields of home affairs and justice, PM Chính proposed the Mongolian Ministry of Justice and Home Affairs to coordinate with Việt Nam's Ministry of Public Security to share experience in cavalry training, specialised training, crime prevention, ensuring information network security, and enhancing intelligence information exchange, while complementing each other on issues of each other's strength and demand. — VNS