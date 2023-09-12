The Dickey Foundation Hosts Annual Denim and Diamonds Event

World’s largest barbecue concept honors first responders alongside their charitable foundation with fundraising event on Oct. 19

Dallas, TX, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to celebrate and support local first responders with their annual Denim and Diamonds fundraising event this October in Dallas.

On October 19th at 6:30 p.m. at The Rustic in Dallas, located at 3656 Howell Street, the Dickey Foundation will once again host an action packed, fundraising event featuring food and drinks, live entertainment by the popular, local band Straight Tequila Night, and a celebration of the brave first responders who protect our communities.

Ticket sales for the Denim and Diamonds event will benefit The Dickey Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting first responders across the country. With several sponsorship options starting at $1,000, Dickey’s encourages you to join in honoring those who protect and serve us all.

“Dickey’s Barbecue is very proud to once again support the Dickey Foundation in hosting the wonderful Denim and Diamonds fundraising event,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re continuously looking for ways to give back to the brave police officers, firefighters, and other first responders in our communities. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone on this exciting night for a great cause!”

Tickets purchased before October 1st qualify for an Early Bird price of $80, while general admission will be $100. Guests are also invited to become Denim and Diamonds Sponsors, with a variety of levels available to view HERE.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ssantos@dickeys.com