Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Imminent Deadlines in Class Action Lawsuits Filed on Behalf of Sea Limited (SE), Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDEQ), and Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Investors and Encourages Investors With Significant…

Sea Limited

In the Sea Limited (“Sea” or the “Company”) lawsuit, the deadline to file a lead plaintiff application is September 19, 2023 . The lawsuit alleges that the Company made false or misleading statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including its ability to manage its user base and loan book while enhancing profitability. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between April 23, 2022 and May 15, 2023, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at https://holzerlaw.com/case/sea-limited/ to learn more about this case.

Lordstown Motors Corp.

In the Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown” or the “Company”) lawsuit, the deadline to file a lead plaintiff application is September 25, 2023. The lawsuit alleges Company executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s relationship with Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”). To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between August 4, 2022 and June 26, 2023, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at https://holzerlaw.com/case/lordstown/ to learn more about this case.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

In the Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aldeyra” or the “Company”) lawsuit, the deadline to file a lead plaintiff application is September 29, 2023 . The lawsuit alleges the Company made false or misleading statements regarding its drug candidate and its effectiveness. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between March 17, 2022 and June 20, 2023, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at https://holzerlaw.com/case/aldeyra/ to learn more about this case.

