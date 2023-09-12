How First Nations' knowledge can improve education

The Future of Education Reform, Taking the Lead from First Nations Knowledge Systems will explore areas of decolonising curriculums and how student experiences can be enhanced.

The forum will be led by Indigenous Entrepreneurship Professor Dennis Foley, from the Australian National University, on 14 September.

The event has been coordinated by La Trobe University’s Dr Scott Alterator, the Director of Indigenous Education Futures in the School of Education.

Dr Alterator will be the event's MC and host a brief Q&A. The forum is in response to the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous education outcomes.

“At a time when Australians are considering Indigenous representation in the national forum, it is vital that education takes a lead from the established systems of learning and teaching of First Nations Peoples,” Dr Alterator said.

“These are ancient knowledge systems and ways of knowing how to shape and enhance contemporary classroom practices day-to-day.

"This can support Indigenous students and enrich the learning for all students.”

This public lecture is part of the 2023 calendar events celebrating 150 years of tertiary education in Bendigo.

Professor Foley, a proud Gai-mariagal and Wiradjuri man, will discuss the opportunities and outcomes that can benefit all students.

Professor Foley assisted in establishing the first Australian Indigenous Degree program in Contemporary Australian Indigenous Art and is active within the Indigenous business community and various associations.

Event details

The event will be held at the Theatrette Building P at Bendigo Tafe, on McCrae Street, on 14 September, between 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

The lecture will be followed by networking and light refreshments.

Entry is free, but guests must register.

150 years of Tertiary Education in Bendigo

The Future of Education Reform forum is the latest event to mark 150 years of tertiary education in Bendigo – a joint project between La Trobe University, Bendigo TAFE and the Bendigo Tertiary Education Anniversary Foundation (BTEAF).

The 150th anniversary celebrations provide multiple opportunities to explore the history, the ongoing impact and the future of tertiary education in Bendigo.

So far, they have included La Trobe Law School's Sir John Quick Lecture and an Academic Procession.

Details about forthcoming events are available on the La Trobe Bendigo news page.

Media enquiries

Jess Whitty - j.whitty@latrobe.edu.au, 0481 383 817