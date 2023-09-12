Submit Release
Secondary teacher education support welcome

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins announced an investment of $93.2 million to provide new scholarships to support secondary school teaching degree students who enrol in 2024 and 2025 with the cost of studying and living.

La Trobe’s Dean of Education, Professor Joanna Barbousas, said the Victorian Government’s commitment to supporting secondary education students would provide a much-needed boost to the secondary school teacher education workforce, including in regional and rural areas.

“La Trobe is already heavily committed to attracting, training and graduating secondary school teachers through initiatives such as our highly successful apprenticeship-model Nexus Program, which is incentivising skilled and passionate teachers to join the profession,” Professor Barbousas said.

“The Victorian Government’s announcement today is warmly welcomed, this financial assistance will help incentivise more students to consider secondary school teaching, which in turn will help boost the secondary school teacher workforce – especially in some of the regional, rural and hard-to-staff areas where teachers are so desperately needed.”

La Trobe offers undergraduate and postgraduate secondary teaching on our Bundoora, Bendigo, Albury-Wodonga, Shepparton and Mildura campuses.

