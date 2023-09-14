Shopkhoj showcases the cultural diversity of India Shopping after G20 put the spotlight on India .

Indian Clothing Fashion Jewellery Shopping Handicraft Shopping

India Shopping is a Diverse Experience

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- India has really burst onto the global scene as never before, with the Global G20 meeting successfully concluding in Delhi, which quickly followed the landing of an Indian spacecraft ,the Chandrayan, on the moon.



India is an exciting country. It is an amalgamation of several cultures with varied ethnic crafts, clothing ,languages & food. It is not a uniform and homogenous experience when you step into India . The tapestry of temple architecture in South India & the Mughal architecture in North India are completely distinct & diverse. So are the people -the way they dress and the food they eat . The beauty of India lies in its complex history & its peoples. It is a qualitatively different expereince.



Shopkhoj showcases the best shopping places and the bets things buy in some Indian cities.

1.Delhi Shopping Places - The capital -Has been inhabited from the times of the Mahabharata.(around 1000 BCE). It was capital of the Mughal rulers for several centuries and also the capital of the British rule in India from 1911 until the country’s Independence in 1947.



Shopping- Places in Delhi -

Connaught place- Shop at the Cottage Industries Emporium & Government Emporia at Baba Khadak Singh Marg.

Chandni Chowk in old Delhi is in front of the Red Fort .This is a bustling shopping market with a unique experience. Shop for gifts, bangles, silver jewellery, and bridal wear dresses .

Khan Market, Select City Walk Mall -Here you can shop Indian ethnic wear, accessories such as handbags ,jewellery & cosmetics

Dilli Haat is a village like shopping experience in the heart of Delhi where you can buy directly form the artisans.

Dhurries, ethnic wear dresses, fashion jewellery & juttis are some of the best things to buy in this market. As a matter of fact , Dilli Haat offers a range of cuisines from the different States of India.

2.Chennai shopping places -Is the capital of the Southern State in India ,Tamil Nādu. It is on the Coromandel Coast of the Bay of Bengal .The British East India Company built Fort St. George ,the 1st British fortress in India herein the 17th Century .

Best Shopping Places in Chennai

Kanchipuram, near Chennai, is home for the world famous Kanjivaram silk sarees.

Mount Road- VTI & Poompuhar are popular shops for, brass , bronze & stone artefacts.

Cathedral Road & Mylapore and T.Nagar shopping markets are popular for Gold & Temple jewellery

3.Jaipur- Capital of the State of Rajasthan, also known as the Pink City . Jaipur was founded by the then ruler of Amer, Jai Singh. It is about 260 kms from Delhi. It forms a golden triangle with Agra & Delhi . The old City in Johari Bazar is a splash of colour & constant drama.

The spectacular Amer Fort is on the outskirts of the city. .The royal influence is still visible with the Amer Fort ,The City Palace & the Hawa Mahal in Johari Bazar .

Jaipur Shopping Places – Amer Fort , Johari Bazar,& Bapu Bazar are iconic shopping markets in the old city.

Best buys are Lac bangles, Polki jewellery, bridal lehengas, patch work quilts & bags ,juttis (footwear) and miniature paintings

4.Kolkata- Kolkata on the banks of the Hoogly river, is the capital of West Bengal.

Victoria Memorial, Hogg Market, Writers Building and St.Paul Cathedral are all splendid reminders of the British architecture.The Durga Puja festival is the most important festival of Kolkata when Goddess Durga is worshipped for 10 days during the Navratri festival .

Best Kolkata Shopping Places- – Gariahat Market and New Market.

(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-kolkata/new-market/)

Best buys are Bengali cotton sarees, Banarsi sarees, Gold jewellery & Dokra art.

5.Mumbai – On the west coast of India is a densely populated city. It is the financial capital of India.



Best Mumbai shopping Places- – Linking Road, Santa Cruz Market, Palladium Mall.

Best buys are bridal wear dresses, cheap daily wear dresses ,shoes ,handbags & fashion jewellery at Linking Road & Fashion Street.

6.Bangalore- is the Silicon Valley of India and is the capital city of the State of Karnataka.

Bangalore Shopping Places - - MG Road Market, Commercial Street Market & JayNagar

The UB City Mall is one of the luxury malls of India. The other popular shopping mall is the Orion Shopping Mall.

Best Buys-Chinnapatna toys, Bangalore silk sarees , Sandalwood & rosewood handicrafts.

