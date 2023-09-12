Minister Publishes Bible Study Journal WHO HE SAY I AM

Palmetto Publishing’s latest devotional explores what the Bible says about identity

Charleston, SC, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christian readers who love self-reflection and journaling will want to check out Reverend Lynn Satterwhite’s debut devotional: Who He Says I Am: A Self-Guided Bible Study. Designed to take readers on a transformative journey into what the Bible says about identity, Who He Says I Am will hold special appeal for Christian women who want to learn more about God’s perspective on their worth. The book is perfect for individual study and a great pick for women’s bible study groups.

Written and designed to accommodate individual needs, Who He Says I Am allows readers to invest whatever time they feel able to give to the experience and come out with a renewed sense of purpose and hope. Reverend Satterwhite provides reflective scripture from the NKJV Bible and asks challenging questions to facilitate thoughtful contemplation. Readers will find ample space on the pages to write their emotions, questions, and prayers, allowing them to foster a deeper connection with faith.

Who He Says I Am caters to Christian women, but any faithful person who would like to know more about their worth as defined by God will appreciate the book as a great resource and reference guide. The book will resonate most with Christians who struggle with their own sense of self-worth and identity.

Who He Says I Am: A Self-Guided Bible Study on Identity is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: Author Lynn Satterwhite

About the Author: Lynn Satterwhite lives on a tiny farm in Lexington, NC where she tends to a small garden, raises goats, chickens, and rabbits, and cares for her beloved dog, Ruger. She is the dedicated mother of two girls, a licensed massage therapist, the owner of a successful salon-spa, and an ordained minister. She enjoys crafting, jewelry making, and has recently discovered a passion for writing.

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com