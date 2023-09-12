Reid Ready® Life Coaching & Coach Training Achieves International Coaching Federation Level 1 Accreditation

The ICF Level-1 accreditation is a testament to Dr. Dawn C. Davis-Reid’s commitment to quality and professionalism in the coaching industry.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Reid Ready® Life Coaching & Coach Training , a premier provider of coaching education, professional development, and coaching services, is thrilled to announce that as of February 2023, it has officially become an International Coaching Federation (ICF) Level 1-accredited coach education provider.Since its inception in 2014, Reid Readyhas long been dedicated to elevating the coaching profession that help coaches obtain their Level 1-ACC professional coaching designation. The ICF Level-1 accreditation is a testament to its commitment to quality and professionalism in the coaching industry and acknowledges Reid Readyas a trusted source for coach education and training that meets the industry's highest standards for rigor and professional development. Dr. Dawn C. Davis-Reid , PCC, CEO, Principal Coach & Trainer of Reid Ready, emphasizes the importance of professional coach-specific training, stating, "You wouldn't hire a doctor, lawyer, or accountant who didn't have the proper credentials, training, and experience, so why would you hire a coach without them? Professional, coach-specific training will set you apart from others in your field. It's easy for someone to call themselves a coach, but it's an entirely different situation and outcome when you can effectively demonstrate your expertise as a coach. And, that expertise comes from both rigorous, evidenced-based training and hands-on experience."What truly sets Reid Readyapart from other coaching services in the industry, however, is its offering of all-inclusive and à la carte programs that are evidence-based and provide hands-on, experiential opportunities. Dr. Davis-Reid’s programs offer learning continuity, internships, and the unique advantage of employment opportunities for graduates. Additionally, Reid Readyboasts a thriving Community of Practice to ensure coaches receive ongoing support and coaching supervision. It also offers exclusive discounts to members of the ICF and subscribers to their Reid ReadySite Membership.For more information about Reid ReadyLife Coaching & Coach Training and Dr. Davis-Reid’s accredited coach education programs , please visit www.reidready.com About Reid ReadyLife Coaching & Coach TrainingFounded in May 2014, Reid ReadyLife Coaching & Coach Training is a premiere provider of coaching education, professional development, and coaching services for coaching professionals. With a commitment to excellence, Reid Readysupports coaching professionals in their journey towards achieving their coaching credentials and personal and professional goals.