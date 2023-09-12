Reid Ready® Life Coaching & Coach Training Achieves International Coaching Federation Level 1 Accreditation
The ICF Level-1 accreditation is a testament to Dr. Dawn C. Davis-Reid’s commitment to quality and professionalism in the coaching industry.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reid Ready® Life Coaching & Coach Training, a premier provider of coaching education, professional development, and coaching services, is thrilled to announce that as of February 2023, it has officially become an International Coaching Federation (ICF) Level 1-accredited coach education provider.
Since its inception in 2014, Reid Ready® has long been dedicated to elevating the coaching profession that help coaches obtain their Level 1-ACC professional coaching designation. The ICF Level-1 accreditation is a testament to its commitment to quality and professionalism in the coaching industry and acknowledges Reid Ready® as a trusted source for coach education and training that meets the industry's highest standards for rigor and professional development.
Dr. Dawn C. Davis-Reid, PCC, CEO, Principal Coach & Trainer of Reid Ready®, emphasizes the importance of professional coach-specific training, stating, "You wouldn't hire a doctor, lawyer, or accountant who didn't have the proper credentials, training, and experience, so why would you hire a coach without them? Professional, coach-specific training will set you apart from others in your field. It's easy for someone to call themselves a coach, but it's an entirely different situation and outcome when you can effectively demonstrate your expertise as a coach. And, that expertise comes from both rigorous, evidenced-based training and hands-on experience."
What truly sets Reid Ready® apart from other coaching services in the industry, however, is its offering of all-inclusive and à la carte programs that are evidence-based and provide hands-on, experiential opportunities. Dr. Davis-Reid’s programs offer learning continuity, internships, and the unique advantage of employment opportunities for graduates. Additionally, Reid Ready® boasts a thriving Community of Practice to ensure coaches receive ongoing support and coaching supervision. It also offers exclusive discounts to members of the ICF and subscribers to their Reid Ready® Site Membership.
About Reid Ready® Life Coaching & Coach Training
Founded in May 2014, Reid Ready® Life Coaching & Coach Training is a premiere provider of coaching education, professional development, and coaching services for coaching professionals. With a commitment to excellence, Reid Ready® supports coaching professionals in their journey towards achieving their coaching credentials and personal and professional goals.
