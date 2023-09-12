Submit Release
Near Intelligence to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) a global Data Intelligence Platform that curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people and places, today announced that Rahul Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, New York on September 12, 2023.

The Company’s presentation webcast can be accessed here, or on the investor relations website.

About Near

Near, a global Privacy-Safe Data Intelligence Platform curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people and places. Near’s patented technology analyzes data to deliver insights on approximately 1.6 billion unique user IDs across 70 million points of interest in more than 44 countries. With Near’s three-pillared approach– high-quality data, privacy, and AI – operational and marketing leaders are empowered with solutions to successfully engage and grow their businesses at scale. With a presence in Pasadena, San Francisco, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves enterprises in a diverse spectrum of industries including retail, real estate, restaurant, travel/tourism, telecom, media, and more. To learn more, please visit: https://near.com

Media Contact:

Kat Harwood
pr@near.com

Investor Contact:

Marc P. Griffin
ICR, Inc. for Near
IR@near.com


