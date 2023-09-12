Global Digital Twin in Manufacturing Market Size

The key players operating in the market are aPriori, Autodesk Inc., Oracle, Ansys, Braincube, Productoo, Seebo, Wizata, Cisco Systems, Dassault Systems, Siemens AG, and Amazon among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global digital twin in manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The market is driven by the need for improved production efficiency, reduced downtime, and predictive maintenance. It leverages IoT sensors and data analytics to create real-time replicas of manufacturing processes and equipment. This technology enables better decision-making, quality control, and cost savings. Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, demand for agile and flexible manufacturing, and a focus on sustainability through optimized resource utilization are significant drivers in this market.

Key Market Trends:

E-commerce Continues to Thrive: The growth of e-commerce and online shopping was on the rise, driven by the ongoing shift in consumer behavior and the increased adoption of digital payment methods. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, leading to increased investments in e-commerce infrastructure, logistics, and digital marketing.

Sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance): Sustainability and ESG considerations gained significant attention across industries. Companies were increasingly focused on reducing their environmental footprint, implementing sustainable practices, and incorporating ESG criteria into their business strategies. Consumers and investors alike were placing a premium on socially and environmentally responsible companies.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Twin in Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

Based on software type, product and machine design software segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022.

As per the application outlook, the product design segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

The key players operating in the market are aPriori, Autodesk Inc., Oracle, Ansys, Braincube, Productoo, Seebo, Wizata, Cisco Systems, Dassault Systems, Siemens AG, and Amazon among others.





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/digital-twin-in-manufacturing-market-4152

Software Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Process Digital Twin

Product Digital Twin

Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Logistics & Manufacturing Network Optimization

Logistics Infrastructure & Design

Warehouse Simulation

Equipment Condition Monitoring

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com