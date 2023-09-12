Submit Release
Global Digital Twin in Manufacturing Market Size

The key players operating in the market are aPriori, Autodesk Inc., Oracle, Ansys, Braincube, Productoo, Seebo, Wizata, Cisco Systems, Dassault Systems, Siemens AG, and Amazon among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global digital twin in manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The market is driven by the need for improved production efficiency, reduced downtime, and predictive maintenance. It leverages IoT sensors and data analytics to create real-time replicas of manufacturing processes and equipment. This technology enables better decision-making, quality control, and cost savings. Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, demand for agile and flexible manufacturing, and a focus on sustainability through optimized resource utilization are significant drivers in this market.

Key Market Trends:

  • Sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance): Sustainability and ESG considerations gained significant attention across industries. Companies were increasingly focused on reducing their environmental footprint, implementing sustainable practices, and incorporating ESG criteria into their business strategies. Consumers and investors alike were placing a premium on socially and environmentally responsible companies.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Twin in Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • Based on software type, product and machine design software segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022.
  • As per the application outlook, the product design segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/digital-twin-in-manufacturing-market-4152

Software Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Process Digital Twin
  • Product Digital Twin

Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Logistics & Manufacturing Network Optimization
  • Logistics Infrastructure & Design
  • Warehouse Simulation
  • Equipment Condition Monitoring
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

