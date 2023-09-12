Elexity Awarded DOE Grant to Revolutionize Battery Software for Commercial Buildings

BEND, Ore., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elexity (www.elexity.io), a pioneer in virtual power plant software for commercial buildings, has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to integrate energy storage with Elexity’s advanced load control and solar optimization software, creating a whole-building solution.



Elexity will begin testing and development at the CPS America Innovation Center near Dallas, Texas, where the companies will demonstrate how storage combined with intelligent load control technology can deliver an array of advantages, including:

Enhanced Backup Power: Through coordinated load control and dynamic back-up ratings, building owners can rely on these advanced batteries for extended backup power during outages, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

Avoided Electrical Upgrades for EVs: Dynamic whole-building load management allows building owners to reduce the time and cost to install EV charging by up to 50 percent.

Increased Grid Revenue: Intelligent coordination can double a building’s participation in utility load flexibility programs, such as demand response; utilities also benefit from greater predictability.

Double Savings: Users can double their demand charge or time of use (TOU) arbitrage bill savings by optimizing energy storage utilization in concert with building HVAC and EV charger load control.

Maximize Sustainability: Optimize when buildings draw energy to maximize the use of on- or off-site clean energy resources.

“Combining CPS’s turnkey energy storage hardware solutions with Elexity’s VPP software is an exciting opportunity to bring a unique solution to our mutual commercial customers,” said Bryan Wagner, GM of CPS America.

“Our unique load control-plus-storage solution for commercial buildings will drive compelling benefits for commercial customers and utilities. We believe this will accelerate adoption of storage in the U.S. market. CPS is a great partner to have in this effort with their strong track record, bankable technology and local team,” said Casey Miler, CEO of Elexity.

Elexity and CPS will be seeking pilot opportunities to deploy this next-generation system. Interested utilities, solar developers or commercial building owners should contact Elexity at www.elexity.io/pilot

About Elexity

Elexity is changing the way buildings control energy. Our mission is to empower every building with intelligent energy control software and transition the world to a modern, clean energy grid. Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, our suite of predictive automated control software optimizes traditional HVAC systems, EV chargers, energy storage, heat pumps, solar, and other flexible loads to reduce electricity costs and carbon emissions while enhancing building comfort and control. For more information, visit www.elexity.io.

About CPS America

CPS America is the maker of North America’s number one 3-phase string inverter, with over 6GW shipped in the US. With a focus on commercial and utility-scale solar and energy storage, the company partners with customers to provide unparalleled performance and service. The CPS America product lineup includes 3-phase string inverters from 25kW to 275kW, exceptional data communication and controls, and energy storage solutions designed for seamless integration with CPS America systems. CPS America has offices in California, New Jersey, and Texas. Learn more at www.chintpowersystems.com.

