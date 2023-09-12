IZEA Launches AI Video Generation Tool in FormAI

Orlando, Florida, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced that it has launched Talking Portraits, an AI video generation feature. Talking Portraits joins a growing list of AI modules found in FormAI, IZEA’s suite of artificial intelligence tools designed for the Creator Economy. The new text-and-image-to-video generator is a premium feature available only to paid subscribers.



Talking Portraits allows IZEA users to easily bring people and avatars to life through the magic of AI. Static images are synchronized with voiceovers to create realistic videos that can be used in various applications, from influencer marketing to traditional social media ads. Users can choose from default presenters, generate new presenters using AI, or upload existing photos to bring a portrait to life. Users can also upload a more personalized voice-driven digital presenter.

“Since launching FormAI in late June, we have experienced unprecedented new user signups and overall traffic to our site,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Founder and CEO. “Both marketers and creators are utilizing the various AI tools we have made available to date, and we are continuing to improve both the experience and capabilities we offer to users. The pervasiveness of short-form video in the influencer marketing space makes Talking Portraits a natural extension for FormAI, and we are excited to see how our users take advantage of this powerful new module.”

To get started with FormAI for free, visit izea.com/ai. For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea.

