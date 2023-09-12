Floral Perfume Market Global Industry Share, Business Boosting Strategies, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2032

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfumes refer to the mixture of fragrant essential oils, fixatives, and solvents, which are used to give the human body a pleasant scent. They are products used primarily to express personal elegance, self-confidence, and individuality. The trend of personal grooming and higher standards of living have made perfumes seamlessly essential. Floral perfumes are flower scents obtained from most flowering plant species including roses, orange blossoms, gardenias, jasmine, carnations, frangipani, lotus, daisies, and others.

There is an increase in the consumer spending on personal care and grooming products with the increase in disposable income in developing countries. This is also caused due to increased market visibility through attractive packaging, advertisement, and promotional activity of fragrance products. This in turn boosts the demand for floral perfumes. The use of floral fragrances for scented home products is also witnessing growth due to increased demand. This factor is also expected to boost the market for floral perfumes. However, the availability of counterfeit products at a cheaper price and use of artificially synthesized materials in the perfumes hamper the growth of the floral perfume market.

On the contrary, producing custom-made, natural, and eco-friendly products help attract a larger consumer base since consumers today prefer perfumes with these characteristics. This can be viewed as an opportunity by the manufacturers for the growth of the market.

The floral perfume market is segmented based on source, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on source, it is categorized into roses, orange blossoms, gardenias, jasmine, carnations, frangipani, lotus, daisies, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into men and women. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into online retail, multi-retail stores, specialty store and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the floral perfume market include Jo Malone London, Shiseido, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Diptyque, Dior, Coach, Issey Miyake, and Floral Street.

Procure Complete Report @

