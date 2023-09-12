Submit Release
Seattle Air Filtration ACI Air Filters & HVAC Company Shares Web Resource for Healthcare Facilities & Hospital Clean Air

ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales unveils comprehensive guide on enhancing indoor air quality in health care facilities and hospitals with Camfil air filter solutions

SEATTLE, Washington, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales, a renowned name in the Seattle, Washington, HVAC industry, has recently launched a detailed web resource dedicated to enhancing indoor air quality. This resource focuses on Camfil's state-of-the-art solutions tailored for hospitals and health care facilities. As indoor air quality has become a paramount concern for health care facilities, offices and commercial spaces, this guide offers timely insights into leveraging advanced technologies for cleaner, healthier air.


Seattle: Air Filtration Solutions for Healthcare Facilities & Hospital

The new resource, titled "Enhancing Indoor Air Quality for Health Care Facilities and Hospitals: A Comprehensive Guide by ACI Mechanical & HVAC Seattle, WA," delves deep into the intricacies of indoor air quality. It emphasizes the pivotal role of cutting-edge solutions like those offered by Camfil. The guide aids in understanding the significance of clean air and explores the latest advancements in air purification for medical facilities. The article serves as a comprehensive guide for those keen on ensuring optimal indoor environments. The article covers:

  • The Significance of Improving Indoor Air Quality in Health Care Facilities and Hospitals
  • Solutions for Enhanced IAQ in Patient Rooms, Pharmacies and Operating Rooms
  • Longer Filter Lifecycle for Health Care Facilities and Hospitals
  • Energy and Labor Savings for Health Care Facilities and Hospitals
  • MERV vs. MERV-A
  • Filters and Filtration for Health Care Facilities and Hospitals
  • Waste Reduction: Sustainable Practices for Health Care Facilities and Hospitals

About ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales:

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales is the Pacific Northwest’s vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications. Since 1985, ACI has been partnering with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers to help buildings thrive. Solutions include applications for education, data centers, commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. ACI’s team comprises 35 degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over 50 equipment manufacturers.

Media Contact:

Lisa Goetz

Schubert b2b

1-610-269-2100 x244

lgoetz@schubertb2b.com


