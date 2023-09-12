[Latest] Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size Envisioned at USD 15.37 Billion by 2030, Increasing a CAGR of 8.55% | Pharmaceutical Revolution

The global soft gelatin capsules (softgels) market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The region contributed around 30% of the global revenue in 2022.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market By Application (Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Health Supplements, Antianemic Preparations, Pregnancy, And Others), By Type (Non-Animal-Based And Gelatin/Animal-Based), By Manufacturers (Cosmeceutical Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, And Nutraceutical Companies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market size was valued at around USD 8.03 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% and is anticipated to reach USD 15.37 billion by 2030.”

Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Overview:

A softgel or soft gelatin capsule is an oral form of medication. The primary distinction between softgels and other tablets is that softgels are encapsulated in a specialised capsule. The liquid medication is encapsulated in a gelatin-based shell composed of gelatin, water, a plasticizer, and an opacifier. The renowned Rotary Die Encapsulation method is used to create softgels. The origin of the name is Robert Pauli Scherer. He is the inventor of the procedure. Softgel capsules are known to be bulkier than their counterparts, such as hard medications. They are produced with additional raw materials or constituents, such as glycerine, which contributes to the medicine's soft texture.

As with rigid medicines, this type of medication has a high production rate in the pharmaceutical industry because it provides significant value to the patient. According to studies, softgels dissolve in the intestines within 20 to 30 minutes. Due to the shell's ability to dissolve in water, this is the case. However, depending on the ultimate application of the softgel, the dissolution properties can be altered through the incorporation of different shell formulations and components within the shell.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.03 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 15.37 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.55% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Captek, Fuji Capsules Co Ltd, Eurocaps, Sirio Pharma, Soft Gel Technologies Inc., Patheon, Aenova, Catalent, Procaps Laboratories, Capsugel., and others. Segments Covered By Application, By Type, By Manufacturers, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The soft gelatin capsules market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rise in the production of plant-based softgels.

The growing number of strategic partnerships globally between key players in the industry manufacturing and supplying soft gelatin capsules (softgels) is likely to affect the global market in a positive way.

Based on application segmentation, vitamins & dietary supplements were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on manufacturer segmentation, nutraceutical companies were the leading manufacturers in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in the production rate of plant-based softgels to drive market growth

The global soft gel capsules (softgel) market is anticipated to expand as a result of rising investments in the production of plant-based softgels. These remedies contain no animal byproducts and thus are intended for a broader range of patients. Plant-based softgels are better assimilated by the body and contain no harsh ingredients. In addition, they are free of allergens such as gluten and eggs, making them an ideal option for those who abstain from consuming animal products.

Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market: Restraints

Advisory against choking hazards especially in children to limit market growth rate

One of the key growth restrictions in the global soft gelatin capsules market is related to the advisory issue mentioning choking hazards when consuming softgels. There have been several incidents where children below the age of 5 years have choked on soft gelatin capsules since sometimes the outer shell can get stuck in the throat.

Browse the full Report at | Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market By Application (Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Health Supplements, Antianemic Preparations, Pregnancy, And Others), By Type (Non-Animal-Based And Gelatin/Animal-Based), By Manufacturers (Cosmeceutical Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, And Nutraceutical Companies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market: Segmentation

The global soft gelatin capsules (softgels) market is segmented based on application, type, manufacturers, and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into anti-inflammatory drugs, antacid & antiflatulent preparations, vitamin & dietary supplements, health supplements, antianemic preparations, pregnancy, and others. In 2022, the vitamin and dietary supplements segment held control over 26% of the overall market share. Based on type, the soft gelatin capsules industry is divided into non-animal-based and gelatin/animal-based.

Based on manufacturers, the global market segments are cosmeceutical companies, pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, and nutraceutical companies. In 2022, the industry was dominated by the nutraceutical segment which controlled over 38.1% of the total market share.

Regional Analysis:

North America registered the highest market share

The global soft gelatin capsules (softgels) market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The region contributed around 30% of the global revenue in 2022. One of the main reasons is the high demand for vitamin & dietary supplements and health supplements driven by consumer awareness rate and a proactive approach toward physical well-being.

Asia-Pacific may grow at a CAGR of over 8%. The rise in the number of patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing population are the main growth propellers.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market include;

Captek

Fuji Capsules Co Ltd

Eurocaps

Sirio Pharma

Soft Gel Technologies Inc.

Patheon

Aenova

Catalent

Procaps Laboratories

Capsugel

The global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations

Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

Health Supplements

Antianemic Preparations

Pregnancy

Others

By Type

Non-Animal-Based

Gelatin/Animal-Based

By Manufacturers

Cosmeceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Nutraceutical Companies

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are soft gelatin capsules (softgels)?

Which key factors will influence soft gelatin capsules (softgels) market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the soft gelatin capsules (softgels) market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the soft gelatin capsules (softgels) market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the soft gelatin capsules (softgels) market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the soft gelatin capsules (softgels) market growth?

What can be expected from the global soft gelatin capsules (softgels) market report?

