Jamf Achieves StateRAMP Ready Status

StateRAMP’s Ready status for Jamf Pro and Jamf School gives customers the confidence they need to comply with industry standards

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, J amf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced it has achieved StateRAMP Ready status for its Jamf Pro and Jamf School products. This milestone achievement enables all U.S. state government agencies, including public education institutions, to make assured and trusted investments and harness the highest level of secure technology with Jamf.



StateRAMP is a critical cloud security assessment and authorization program designed to address the specific technology and compliance requirements of educational organizations and state and local governments. StateRAMP equips state government agencies and publicly funded educational institutions with the highest levels of security and compliance, aligning seamlessly with the stringent requirements to protect the sensitive data with which these organizations have access.

“At Jamf, we care deeply about the management and security platform we provide our customers and want to ensure they are meeting the standards they expect,” said Linh Lam, chief information officer, Jamf. “StateRAMP is an initiative that shows our commitment to ensuring the products we provide are safe and secure.”

Today, Jamf serves over 73,500 customers and runs on over 31.3 million devices. Jamf Pro, the leading Apple management tool for businesses and government agencies and Jamf School, the leading Apple management tool for educational organizations, include key functionality like:

Zero-touch deployment: Organizations can provision Mac, iPhone, iPad or Apple TV with hands-free zero-touch deployment and support secure BYOD programs for their users.

Organizations can provision Mac, iPhone, iPad or Apple TV with hands-free zero-touch deployment and support secure BYOD programs for their users. Device management: IT can go beyond configuration profiles and use policies and scripts to customize devices for the optimal and secure user experience.

IT can go beyond configuration profiles and use policies and scripts to customize devices for the optimal and secure user experience. Inventory management: IT can automatically collect hardware, software and security configuration details from users’ devices.

IT can automatically collect hardware, software and security configuration details from users’ devices. App lifecycle management: Users have access to the apps they need with automated and secure app management.

Users have access to the apps they need with automated and secure app management. Security: Organizations can secure its devices by leveraging native security features, managing device settings and configurations, restricting malicious software, and patching devices without user interaction.



To learn more about Jamf information security, compliance and privacy, visit https://www.jamf.com/trust-center/ .

