Tenable Named Best Security Company by 2023 SC Awards

Tenable One Exposure Management Platform also recognized as Best Risk/Policy Management Solution of the Year

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced that it has been named Best Security Company by the 2023 SC Awards . The Tenable One Exposure Management Platform was also named the Best Risk/Policy Management Solution of the Year.



“As the attack surface continues to expand, organizations need to take a preventive approach to security in order to effectively manage and reduce risk to the business,” said Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer, Tenable. “The success of the Tenable One platform, recognized by this award, is proof positive that understanding where you are exposed and prioritizing remediations to reduce risk before incidents occur is table stakes.”

The SC Awards program is cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security. Hundreds of entries were judged by a world-class panel of independent industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting and education.

Tenable pioneered the IT vulnerability management market as the creator of Nessus® – the world’s most widely-deployed IT vulnerability assessment solution. More than two decades later, organizations’ digital footprint has expanded beyond traditional IT into cloud, operational technology, web apps, identity systems and more. Tenable built Tenable One, the world’s first Exposure Management Platform, to enable customers to proactively secure their environments. The data ingested by Tenable One provides customers with a unified and holistic view of their attack surface and context-driven risk analytics informs and prioritizes preventive actions.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .